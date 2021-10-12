Take a look at these homes on the market in Gallup

(Gallup, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gallup will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

702 Stagecoach Road, Gallup, 87301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1978

THIS IS IT! A 3-bedroom home with possible 4th bdrm/ or a hobby room and many storage cabinets. Enjoy the spacious extended primary bedroom with his and hers closets. Stay cool w/its refrigerated air-conditioner. Spacious backyard has a working or storage/ shed. Enjoy the sunroom ready for relaxation or entertainment. The cemented side yard is ready for your dream carports. Possible access to the backyard and another parking spaces for your toys .Backyard has enough space for your green thumb/ gardening ideas. Roof replaced on Aug.2021.Call now ! and wait for the confirmation to show.

811 S 6Th Street, Gallup, 87301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice house with 2 bedrooms and bath with Basement. Basement has bathroom and laundry hookups. Property is sold with lots a joining it. Great workshop 25'x25', ideal for a home business. Back yard access for RVs or heavy trucks. Nice two car garage and lots of possibilities. Don't miss out on this one.

3733 Ciniza Drive, Gallup, 87301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,122 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Split-level home on large lot with view of Pyramid Rock and Hogs Back Rock. 4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths. Upper Level has 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, dining area, living room, conservatory. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, huge family room, and laundry. Huge backyard with deck, mature organic garden designed by a NM Master gardener, and multiple flower beds, . Outdoor storage building. Backyard access with room for an RV. Rain water collection system (1000 gallon tank). Easy access to hiking and mountain bike trails just minutes away.

