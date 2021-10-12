Single-family homes for sale in Clinton

(CLINTON, NC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Clinton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

145 Dogwood Creek Lane, Salemburg, 28385 4 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,779 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Double Front Porches grace the home. Custom built on 1.2 acres additional lot next door included approx 2.45 acre total 4 bdrms, 2.5 ba & 3 bonus/rec areas. Hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings beautiful staircase laundry shoot. Formal DR. Home office w/wet bar. Kitchen features great cabinetry/storage and level 5 granite. 1st floor master features double sinks, tiled floors, claw foot tub & spacious tiled shower. Family room offers fireplace w/gas logs &opens to screened porch. Apt approx 880sqft &30x50 shop

For open house information, contact Dianna Cole, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431

706 Walking Stick Trail, Clinton, 28328 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This move in ready ranch style home is convenient to all Clinton has to offer. Beautifully landscaped lot Is level and one of the largest in the community. Take advantage of the open space that is available with storage shed. Enjoy the spacious living area with granite counter tops in the kitchen, huge laundry room with sink, and three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a walk in closet. Enjoy two separate living rooms or relax on your covered front porch. Brand new HVAC unit has been installed.

For open house information, contact Steven Burnett, KW Realty Platinum at 919-275-5597