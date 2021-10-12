CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

House hunt Dyersburg: See what’s on the market now

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 8 days ago

(Dyersburg, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dyersburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWgi4_0cOy88Jl00

1316 Jones Street, Dyersburg, 38024

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Well cared for vinyl ranch home 2 or 3 bedroom, 2 bath with large kitchen & lots of cabinets, breakfast island, living room off kitchen, huge master bedroom, fenced yard, inground pool, 2 sheds (1 wired), concrete patio & much more. Neat as a pin & ready for a new family. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley for your showing at 732-676-7284

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whheU_0cOy88Jl00

6095 Tatumville Rd, Newbern, 38059

4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,165 Square Feet | Built in 1999

One of the best built houses in Dyer County! This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 baths sets on about 5 acres of land with a large pond and metal shop. Smooth concrete driveway leading you up to the house and metal shop. Enjoy the nice quite back patio on this wooden lot while taking in what nature has to offer. Imagine entertaining with this spacious Kitchen that includes double ovens, two dishwashers, ice maker and large butlers pantry with plenty of storage. Contact listing agent today for a showing.

For open house information, contact David Fisher Jr., Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOdFW_0cOy88Jl00

212 Hazel, Halls, 38040

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in a Great location in the Heart of Halls. Move in ready with new roof. This home is a perfect starter home or ideal for someone looking to downsize and simplify. Call Chris (731)413-0408 today, to schedule your showing.

For open house information, contact Chris Hurt, Hurt Land and Realty at 731-612-5462

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI15M_0cOy88Jl00

2220 Upper Finley Road, Dyersburg, 38024

2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,950 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great starter home, empty nester or rental. Vinyl sided 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home just minutes from By Pass. House has renter in it so need notice. Seller is selling house in "as is" condition. Price to sell!! Call Pat Eudaley at 731-676-7284 for an appointment or more info

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors.

Dyersburg, TN
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

