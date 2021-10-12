These houses are for sale in Brenham

(BRENHAM, TX) Looking for a house in Brenham? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Brenham listings:

1001 Fannin Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,025 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in None

The Roosevelt is a single-story, 1605 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

2406 Progress Drive, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in None

2406 Progress Dr is the perfect house for an investor, first time home buyer or someone looking to make something their own. The split level house sits on a large, beautiful lot in a great area with easy access back to shopping, restaurants and the highway. The first floor features a living space with fireplace and a bonus room along with a full bathroom and a recently added laundry area. On the second floor is an open-concept living, kitchen and dining room along with the 3 bedrooms. The upstairs also features a second story deck over the front. The back yard is huge and features a large back deck, perfect for entertaining. This great house is perfect for someone who wants to add a few updates and personal touches. Make an appointment to see this one today!

For open house information, contact Chris Kamprath, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

1301 Higgins Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautifully remodeled home located on a corner lot with many new features and just and hints of nostalgic charm. New paint inside and out, some original hardwoods, and new laminate flooring. The living room and dining room get lots of natural light through the big picture windows. The kitchen is has been updated with new cabinets, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher and it has a walk-in pantry. This house has a split-floor plan with all bedrooms being generous in size. The master has two large closets and the bathrooms are completely new from top to bottom. You will find this home has a tankless water heater! In the backyard is a nice shade tree, storage shed and fenced area. With much attention to detail, this home has been tastefully updated, is move-in ready and conveniently located to downtown Brenham. It's just waiting for someone to make some great memories here!

For open house information, contact Bevers Real Estate Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

208 Munz Street, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in None

Large brick 4/1.5 house on 2 shady lots. Lush landscaping, privacy board fence, bath house with shower, and covered patio make this house the ideal family and friend gathering place for outdoor entertaining and relaxing by the pool. Enjoy the pool on hot summer days or take a lap in the mornings for an eye opener. 5 storage buildings make this an exceptional place for the gardener and those who need outside storage, and a water well for the pool and outdoor use will limit the water bill. House features 4 large bedrooms, formal living room, large family room, dining and utility room. Kitchen has serving bar/counter and buffet cabinet, electric cook top, fanhood, dishwasher and oven. Additional features include: Large brick wall fireplace for the cozy comfort in the winter, ceiling fans throughout, and storm windows.

For open house information, contact ROGER CHAMBERS, MARKET REALTY, INC. at 979-836-9600