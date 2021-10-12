House hunt Twentynine Palms: See what’s on the market now

(Twentynine Palms, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Twentynine Palms than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

61969 Hilltop Drive, Joshua Tree, 92252 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,995 | Single Family Residence | 825 Square Feet | Built in 1973

PAINT AND GO! This turn key Joshua Tree 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready to move in or take it to the next level with a remodel. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views right out your front door. Lush desert landscaping front and back.

70076 Nandina Street, 29 Palms, 92277 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Perfect for weekend getaways! This 1 bedroom 1 bath fixer on a 5 acre level lot offers AMAZING VIEWS ALL AROUND and LOADS OF POTENTIAL. Great rehab project to add immediate value or build your dream home from the ground up and keep the existing home as a guest house. You can also add an ADU for rental income or subdivide the lot and “double down” to add even more units (check with the county about feasibility and requirements). The possibilities are endless! Water at the property and power is nearby and easy to connect (home is currently powered by generator, keep it that way if you want to live off the grid). GREAT LOCATION. Close to town and easy access off Indian Trail. Also close to Joshua Tree National Park and the Marine Corps Base. Bring your horses, ATVs, camping equipment, and telescopes for fantastic stargazing. This gem can be a great permanent home, vacation home, or Air BnB investment property. Needs work, SOLD AS-IS. 24/7 Online Open House for your convenience:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBCmJRZYAEw

78956 Mesa Drive, 29 Palms, 92277 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,043 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Check it out! Your Oasis in the desert!! SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE! Convenient access to the nearby Joshua Tree National Park for hiking, climbing, exploration, and adventure!! OWN your own water well!! Gated compound situated on five private acres of land in a park-like setting...all fenced! Living is easy in this impressive, generously, spacious residence with mountain views, sunrises, and sunsets that will take your breath away along with being reclusive. Spectacular 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with over 2200 sq. ft of living space sitting on 5 acres, must see the enjoyment of the scenic views provide ample space for entertaining! Storage/workshop/studio 4-car garage! with electricity. Huge great room featuring tiled entry, 2 seating areas, and a fireplace. The separate dining room includes a breakfast bar & buffet!Tiled floor, tiled countertops. All new windows throughout the house. Four car garage with 1 new 1600 gallon water tank: Just a quick drive to town.Great Airbnb or your own paradise! See the video above!

6679 Star Dune Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This is priced for the 3 LOTS TOTAL that it is, all fenced, has a full workshop with sink and laundry room, this is 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bath with a bonus room in the back with French doors, this property has room for TOYS, DOGS even perhaps chickens.. we have had all inspections done and are waiting on you to make this your DREAM HOME.

