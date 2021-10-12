Take a look at these homes on the Picayune market now

(Picayune, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Picayune than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

37 West Union Rd., Carriere, 39426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1967

GREAT LOCATION.....Close to I-59 and PRC SCHOOLS. This cute brick home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths has been remodeled and move-in-ready! Enjoy sitting on your front porch as you walk into the large living room with nice size kitchen, big back yard. Very convenient location!! Make this your HOME SWEET HOME!

219 Hickory Nut Rd, Picayune, 39466 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Mobile Home | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2019

16.9 acres with a 2019 Franklin 48x74 triple wide with a concrete foundation, beautiful property, move in ready. Huge shop, and a pond.

200 N Steele, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Come see this COMPLETLY remodeled home. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has an open concept with big bedrooms. Everything has been updated in this one from the plumbing, electrical, roof, A/C, flooring and exterior siding. Granite countertops throughout and waterproof vinyl plank flooring for easy maintenance. This home sits on a corner lot with an additional lot next to home with plenty of room for leisure and play. Close to banks and shopping in the heart of Picayune. Come see this up and coming part of town and own a piece of history.

501 Hideaway Lane, Carriere, 39426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Buy a lifestyle! Access to the park is in front of your house in Hide a way lake. PRC schools. About $145 monthly dues allows you to swim, use the beach, and use the tennis courts when you want as well as garbage pickup, water, security. Washer machine dryer and refrigerator are not included!

