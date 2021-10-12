CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Picayune, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Picayune market now

Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 8 days ago

(Picayune, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Picayune than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSx4E_0cOy84mr00

37 West Union Rd., Carriere, 39426

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1967

GREAT LOCATION.....Close to I-59 and PRC SCHOOLS. This cute brick home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths has been remodeled and move-in-ready! Enjoy sitting on your front porch as you walk into the large living room with nice size kitchen, big back yard. Very convenient location!! Make this your HOME SWEET HOME!

For open house information, contact Missi Smith, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175101)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NvOE_0cOy84mr00

219 Hickory Nut Rd, Picayune, 39466

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Mobile Home | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2019

16.9 acres with a 2019 Franklin 48x74 triple wide with a concrete foundation, beautiful property, move in ready. Huge shop, and a pond.

For open house information, contact Frances B Grimes, Coldwell Banker Smith Home Rltrs-Gautier at 228-497-1800

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-369896)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUOgg_0cOy84mr00

200 N Steele, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Come see this COMPLETLY remodeled home. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has an open concept with big bedrooms. Everything has been updated in this one from the plumbing, electrical, roof, A/C, flooring and exterior siding. Granite countertops throughout and waterproof vinyl plank flooring for easy maintenance. This home sits on a corner lot with an additional lot next to home with plenty of room for leisure and play. Close to banks and shopping in the heart of Picayune. Come see this up and coming part of town and own a piece of history.

For open house information, contact Michael Babin, Mississippi Land & Home Sales LLC at 601-798-3200

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175310)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEQas_0cOy84mr00

501 Hideaway Lane, Carriere, 39426

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Buy a lifestyle! Access to the park is in front of your house in Hide a way lake. PRC schools. About $145 monthly dues allows you to swim, use the beach, and use the tennis courts when you want as well as garbage pickup, water, security. Washer machine dryer and refrigerator are not included!

For open house information, contact Denise Maggiore, Coldwell Banker CPI Pic at 601-798-7942

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175615)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
Picayune, MS
Real Estate
Picayune, MS
Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Home Sweet Home#Plumbing#Coldwell Banker Smith#Washer
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
219
Followers
513
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy