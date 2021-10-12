CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

These condos are for sale in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Salinas condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Salinas condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1360 Josselyn Canyon Rd 2, Monterey, 93940

2 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Condominium | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 1975

You will love this 2 bedroom + office/den, 2.5 bath large 1778 square foot condominium in the sought after Monterey Woods community. Located just below sunny Fisherman's Flats and minutes to the Monterey Peninsula's favorite destinations. Downstairs you will enjoy the large updated kitchen, fireplace, hardwood floors, large living room and den with wet bar and a fenced patio. Off the den is a private enclosed patio that opens up to surrounding greenspace. Upstairs is your spacious master bedroom and bath, with oversized walk-in closet and private balcony, laundry and a second bedroom and full bathroom. This unit includes one covered parking space plus an additional space very near the unit. Monterey Woods has a community pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis court. Seldom does a value like this come around.

For open house information, contact Team Beesley, KW Coastal Estates at 831-622-6200

4106 Golden Oaks Ln, Monterey, 93940

1 Bed 1 Bath | $415,000 | Condominium | 603 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium available in Monterey's Golden Oaks community. This single story condo located on the first floor features hardwood floors, a walk in closet, a dishwasher, and even a fireplace! Golden Oaks community offers a community pool, barbeque area, and clubhouse. Great location close to Del Monte Shopping center and easy to get to downtown Monterey or jump on to Hwy 1.

For open house information, contact Monterey Peninsula Home Team, KW Coastal Estates at 831-622-6200

1893 Cherokee Dr 4, Salinas, 93906

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great opportunity to own this 3 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in Northgate Village. This unit welcomes you with a large private balcony, indoor laundry, appliances. Northgate Village offers a pool a playground, security gate and private security. This condo is centrally located to restaurants, shopping, fitness center and near HWY 101.

For open house information, contact Anna Abad, Remax Property Experts at 831-751-6900

711 Garner Ave 103, Salinas, 93905

3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Condominium | 988 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Awesome opportunity in Salinas! You will love this delightful, modern condo and community. It has dual pane windows, newer kitchen cabinets, furnace, water heater. There is a living room and a big hall bathroom. Low maintenance tile flooring throughout. Located at the end of a quiet street in a secure, gated community, the home has lots of privacy set back in the community. Its a corner unit on the first floor for added convenience with assigned parking nearby. Only minutes from everything: parks, schools, shops, restaurants, theater. Enjoy home ownership in this wonderful Salinas home today!

For open house information, contact Christian J. Haun, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

