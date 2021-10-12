Check out these houses for sale in Lancaster

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 8 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Looking for a house in Lancaster? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Lancaster listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc5Me_0cOy821P00

272 Crossroads Lane, Palmdale, 93551

3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 2021

DONT MISS OUT ON THESE INCREDIBLE HOMES. THIS IS OUR MODEL....ONE OF OUR FINAL HOMES This impressive open floorplan includes a two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a great room, laundry room, & attached garage. The oversized primary suite offers a private bath with dual sinks, a large walk-in closet & linen closet. Kitchen has a separate dining area & lots of counter space. In this brand new construction community you will enjoy condominium style living to the fullest. Community Bar-B-Q area & Gazebo. Plenty of guest parking. We invite you to come out & take a look before it's too late. We look forward to seeing you soon.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Austin, Beazer Homes at 714-401-7897

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNeZt_0cOy821P00

38128 E 41St Street, Palmdale, 93552

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Location! Location! Location! Fabulous East Palmdale Home! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Kitchen recently renovated with new countertop. Breakfast nook and formal dining room, great size bedrooms and family room with its own fireplace. front and backyard are amazing! Possible RV access! 2 patio covers, metal fence in the front leading to the backyard, Property located near All Schools , shopping center, medical facilities and freeway for those who commute! Make appointment today!

For open house information, contact Anabel Chirino, Keller Williams Realty A.V. at 661-538-2800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVZwk_0cOy821P00

39318 South Victoria Street, Palmdale, 93551

6 Beds 5 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,057 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Newer Well Priced home on a cul de sac. Probate as well as a short sale. Buyers need to be willing to wait for approval. Price & terms subject to existing lenders approval.

For open house information, contact Fred Orsinger, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCafq_0cOy821P00

39749 Milan Drive, Palmdale, 93551

4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1992

A Beautiful Rancho Vista Home with 3 Car Garage located in a Desirable Rancho Vista neighborhood. Open and spacious floor plan with large living room and dining area, family room with fireplace opens up to a Beautiful Updated Kitchen equipped with a large center island for the family chef to prepare those gourmet meals, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (all stainless steel kitchen appliances included) stainless steel gas range equipped w/ built in air fryer. Spacious master bedroom, master bathroom with dual sinks, large shower, walk in closet. 4th bedroom with closet or optional den/home office. Smart thermostat. Indoor laundry room (washer and dryer included). Large pool size backyard, with covered patio to entertain friends and family, above ground pool and spa is included.

For open house information, contact Adrian Urrea, Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc. at 818-360-7001

Community Policy