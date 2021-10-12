CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

House hunting in Evansville? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

 8 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Evansville condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Evansville condos have been selected from our classified listings:

Lot 8 Purdom Court, Evansville, 47715

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,500 | Condominium | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Presold

2606 Pecan Trace, Evansville, 47715

3 Beds 3 Baths | $248,500 | Condominium | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-sold, construction will begin in 2 weeks, photo is of a similar condo already built.

2624 Highlander Court, Evansville, 47715

3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Condominium | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction almost complete at Hickory Trace Condominiums, this Covered Porch Plan offers 1690sqft with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area open to Living Room, Laundry Room on main level. Owner's Suite has walk-in closet and full bath with walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom on main level offers a walk-in closet. 3rd Bedroom/Bonus Room is upstairs with full bath and walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with quartz countertops and kitchen appliances. 2 Car garage includes tankless water heater and side service door, plus a covered front porch. Sod and landscape will be added in front yard. HOA is not being charged yet, but will be $190/mo and includes: Exterior maintenance - lawn mowing, snow removal, grounds maintenance, exterior building maintenance, exterior insurance on buildings and grounds. Different Plans are available with 2-3 bedrooms, 1-2 car garage, 1 story or 1.5 story, plus upgrade options. Buyer can select cabinets, flooring, counters, and more! Convenient EastSide location, close to shopping and restaurants.

1033 Burdette Avenue, Evansville, 47714

3 Beds 3 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome to the Charleston Condominium’s. This is a rare moment when a three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo is on the market. This end unit of the second building is conveniently located next to the one designated covered carport, with an extra parking spot for second car or guest parking. The main floor offers a cozy den with built-in shelves across from a half bath. There’s an open feeling to the kitchen dining room and living room that looks out over the private fenced in patio. The dining opens to the patio for extra space for entertaining. The charming kitchen has lots of cabinets with newer stainless steel and black appliances. The bedrooms are upstairs. The staircase has a large landing for ease. The master bedroom is spacious and opens into the bathroom vanity area with a private bath. Down the hall are the extra bedrooms that are close to another full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located in the closet, upstairs between the bedrooms. Lots of options in this home that just needs your own personal touches to make it yours.

