Port Saint Lucie, FL

Check out these townhomes for sale in Port St Lucie

 8 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) These Port St Lucie townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Port St Lucie, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciYN5_0cOy7yRT00

55 Se Seminole Street, Stuart, 34994

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,365,000 | Townhouse | 2,863 Square Feet | Built in 2021

RIVER HOUSE STUART is now ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. – An Ultimate Sanctuary for Extraordinary Living. In the heart of Downtown Stuart, enjoy the juxtaposition of a rare riverfront location with top quality fit and finish. Designed and conceived by award-winning custom homebuilder Hollub Homes, this unique townhome residence offers high volume finished ceiling heights in common areas, hurricane impact windows, an open floor plan perfect for gatherings and entertaining, and private 2 car garages prepped for electric vehicles. The gourmet chef’s kitchen features Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko appliances, gas range, quartz counters, and custom wood cabinetry. Ample master suite and bath. Individual gas-powered tankless water heaters for each unit. Community amenities include a riverside pool with lounge area, BBQ and rooftop deck space with views of the St. Lucie River.

For open house information, contact Stephen Ngo, Premier Realty Group Inc at 772-287-1777

Copyright © 2021 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20014342)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AG4M0_0cOy7yRT00

752 Ne Hawks Ridge Way, Port Saint Lucie, 34983

3 Beds 3 Baths | $286,500 | Townhouse | 1,723 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Here it is, the most Eco Friendly and Energy Efficient home in all of Port Saint Lucie, completely solar powered with net zero HERS rating! This month's electric bill was TEN DOLLARS!! Boasting with superior construction including foam insulation, impact windows and doors, Energy Star appliances, 50 gallon hybrid water heater and water conserving plumbing fixtures. Inside of Home is modern and tasteful with granite countertops, crown molding, Stainless steel appliances, 17'' diagonal tile, new LED lighting, First floor Master Bedroom, Plantation shutters and Home automation system. Enjoy Morning coffee on your adorable front porch or afternoon sunsets on your lovely back porch, this home is ready for it's new owner. Nestled in the dreamlike community of Riverplace with Fishing Dock, Kayak

For open house information, contact Marci Whitley, Coldwell Banker Paradise - Port Saint Lucie at 772-340-4000

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-130642870)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oupb6_0cOy7yRT00

48 Se Sedona Circle, Stuart, 34994

3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Townhouse | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Location, Location, Location! 3 Bedroom Townhome with 1 car attached garage. Beautiful updated Mediterranean style. End unit provides more privacy. Updated designer kitchen & bathrooms with gorgeous granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, private balcony and hurricane shutters. Recently painted & washer & dryer included. A/C completely replaced in 2019. Active home warranty 3x3 combo plan (best plan) through American Home Shield for all appliances, plumbing, electrical. A deductible for repairs only $100! Extra parking space directly behind garage door. Community pool & clubhouse. Centrally located in the middle of Stuart between US-1 & Kanner Highway. Only minutes to everywhere. No age restrictions. Pets allowed with some restrictions. Rentals allowed with no waiting period.

For open house information, contact Stephen Dutcher, Illustrated Properties LLC / S at 855-901-1112

Copyright © 2021 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20030617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiMdk_0cOy7yRT00

903 Sw Mchord Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, 34953

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | Townhouse | 1,198 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This is an INVESTOR'S Dream!!! Two neighboring structures with a total of 9 Townhomes that are fully rented out. All Townhomes and the land/lot are owned by one owner and are only being sold together as one parcel! The townhomes are solid Concrete Block Structures and include 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom downstairs with your own private Garage. They are exactly the same floorplan with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. The average rental is $1,348, but true current market rent is $1,550-$1,650 per month. The Net Operating Income is $105,807.83. This is the perfect opportunity to place your money in a solid investment with these townhomes that will always have a demand in any market.

For open house information, contact Marco Terminesi, RE/MAX Properties at 561-222-2800

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10724154)

