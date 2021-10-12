Wilmington-curious? These homes are on the market

(Wilmington, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wilmington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

905 Clydesdale Court, Wilmington, 28411 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Fantastic opportunity to own over 2,000 sq ft on a cul-de-sac in the great neighborhood of Newbury Woods in Ogden. Be prepared to be WOWED! With an enormous converted garage the possibilities are endless. Home has been completely re-painted and brand new floors are on schedule to be installed within the next week. The roof is less than 3 years old, the curb appeal is picturesque and the neighborhood is as friendly as they come. How would you choose to use the over 400 sq ft converted garage space? A 4th bedroom? A second living room? A game room with a pool table and a 4K projector for watching your football team play this season? With high vaulted ceilings in the main living room along with a gas fireplace to gather around in the coming fall months, 3 large bedrooms and a back patio in your fenced in back yard where you can place your hammock and relax under the blue skies, this home is calling your name.

For open house information, contact Paul D Allsup, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage-Midtown at 910-799-3435

1108 Clapboard Lane, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $242,990 | Townhouse | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in None

The Duval is a two-story floorplan with a single car garage featuring a large kitchen island to gather around and open living space. The second floor includes the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and double vanities, two secondary bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC

18660 Nc-210, Rocky Point, 28457 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,292 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This cute brick home is located on a large 2.06-acre lot! This spacious family home includes 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, two fireplaces and 2 living rooms! The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, a new backsplash, granite countertops and stainless appliances! Entertaining is easy with the formal dining area and living room with a whitewashed fireplace and built-ins! Fresh paint throughout, upgraded landscaping, LVP flooring in the laundry room, kitchen, and living room! Original hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. The carport is attached, and a separate two-car garage for your cars, toys, and a 17x8 storage space that could be a great workshop! Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living. The current owners have expanded the lot for additional privacy. Conveniently located less than 30 minutes to Wilmington! Restaurants, grocery stores, located nearby. Nearby are also 2 public boat ramps to enjoy a day on the Cape Fear River fishing. The historic town of Burgaw is also minutes away. Now is the opportunity to make this home yours! Schedule you're showing today.

For open house information, contact Rob H Warwick, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435

3415 Sparrow Hawk Court, Wilmington, 28409 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1984

The best value going in 28409. This home needs some TLC (flooring and upgrades) and is priced accordingly. Tenant occupied until January 1st, 2022. Priced $56,000 below most recent comparable sale in Eagles Nest. Will not last long. 24 hour notice required for all appointments.

For open house information, contact Ed H Wagenseller, Keller Williams Realty at 910-777-2200