Top condo units for sale in Erie

(ERIE, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Erie condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Erie condos have been selected from our classified listings:

3765 Harbor Ridge Trail, Erie, 16510 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Really nice one owner patio home. You will love the oak kitchen with hardwood floors. The first floor Master Suite is large and inviting. There is also a FF laundry. The living room has vaulted ceiling and an open oak stairway. The second floor has 2 generous sized bedrooms and a second full bath. The back covered patio and large concrete pad are great for relaxing. There are also 2 vacant lots to the left side so there is a little extra breathing room outside. Motivated seller is ready to go!

5036 W Oakridge Circle, Erie, 16509 2 Beds 2 Baths | $223,900 | Condominium | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This condo is one of a kind!First floor living with loft area plus stand up attic storage.Looking for that perfect home with easy access?Attached two car garage, spacious vaulted ceilings with skylights,deck that overlooks pretty wooded setting, your peaceful retreat for morning coffee!So much to offer in this pretty home.

6400 Meadowland Circle, Erie, 16509 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Charming maintenance free condo located in The Meadows At Summit. This "Holly" floorplan features 2 bedrooms and a den/office area all throughout an open layout. Natural light flows throughout this perfectly situated home and the year around sunroom overlooks beautiful green space. Move in and make this patio home your own! Seller offering a $4,000 carpet allowance.

6280 Meadowland Circle, Erie, 16509 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Condominium | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Impeccably maintained condo with stunning finishes located in The Meadows at Summit with a private treed rear and walk out finished lower level. This home boasts one very large master suite on the first floor and two guest suites in the lower level. Features includes wide open doorways, ceramic tile throughout, cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, huge master bathroom, and a custom tiled shower, all nestled on a private treed location!

