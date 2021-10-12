Check out these townhomes for sale in Oceanside

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Oceanside, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCbPl_0cOy7s9700

4330 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, 92056

2 Beds 2 Baths | $624,995 | Townhouse | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful gated Oceanside community of St. Cloud --- Single level living - 2 bedroom, 2 baths, open concept kitchen and great room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Granite counter tops in kitchen area. Patio with view of yearly fireworks and nightly sunsets. Double car garage(new epoxy floors) off the first floor along with front door to unit. Resort-like Community amenities Junior Olympic size pool, spa, recreation room and exercise room.

For open house information, contact Christopher Caras, Keller Williams Realty at 951-271-3000

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IG21155762)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f84wz_0cOy7s9700

795 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, 92054

3 Beds 4 Baths | $680,000 | Townhouse | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 2006

WELL SOUGHT COMMUNITY IN OCEANSIDE, END UNIT WITH OCEAN VIEW FROM 2ND AND 3RD FLOORS, WELL MAINTAINED AND MOVE-IN READY. BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON FIRST LEVEL. DINING, KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM WITH BALCONY ON SECOND LEVEL, TWO BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS ON THIRD FLOOR. CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING AND VERY CLOSE TO CAMP PENDLETON.

For open house information, contact Chino Torres, Equity CA R.E. National City at 619-995-5891

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210009481)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQgk2_0cOy7s9700

215 2Nd Street, Encinitas, 92024

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,699,900 | Townhouse | 1,867 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Modern luxury meets lifestyle at The Lofts. Situated in the 2nd Street building of The Lofts at Moonlight Beach, this split floor plan features a living room, family room, and two bedrooms. Just steps to Moonlight Beach, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping, rests this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom luxury townhome. Open concept kitchen offers great entertainment space, complete with modern cabinetry, Bosch appliances, and lots of counter space. Top floor master suite. Walk out balcony at level 2 and 3. Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace beach living at it’s finest.

For open house information, contact Brad Seaman, Keller Williams Realty at 858-413-2144

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210021579)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfUBl_0cOy7s9700

1505 Circle Ranch Way, Oceanside, 92057

3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Townhouse | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Well maintained two-story END UNIT townhome with an attached two-car garage located within the highly sought-after community of Rancho Rose in Oceanside. This amazing residence features an open floorplan with neutral paint and trim, central AC, in-unit laundry, and durable flooring throughout the main living areas of the home. Large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light. A beautifully appointed kitchen boasting sleek black appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and warm honey-hued cabinetry with breakfast counter seating that opens to the living area.

For open house information, contact Charlie Baker, Redfin Corporation at 877-973-3346

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210028344)

