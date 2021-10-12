Step into home ownership in Providence with one of these condos

(PROVIDENCE, RI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Providence’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Providence, pulled from our classifieds:

542 Angell Street, Providence, 02906 1 Bed 1 Bath | $179,900 | Condominium | 406 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to Wayland Terrace! Wonderful opportunity to live in desirable Wayland Square. Adorable 1 bed 1 bath condo right on Angell St. Assigned parking space and laundry in the building. Walk to Wayland Square, College Hill, Blackstone Boulevard, amazing restaurants and shopping! Great investment opportunity or fantastic rental alternative. Owner occupancy can take advantage of the homestead exemption. Schedule your showing today!

2 Gray Coach Lane, Cranston, 02921 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful, freshly painted First Floor, One Level Condo in Western Cranston. Open concept layout Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Area. Living Room with Gas Fireplace and loads of natural light through glass slider leading out to the patio. Luxe Master Bedroom offers huge walk-in closet, and oversized Full Bathroom with great natural light. Second Bedroom with double closets and Second Bath with Laundry Closet. Natural Gas, Central Air, Close to everything, highway access, shopping, restaurants, just 5 miles to Garden City Shopping and Dining. This is not just a condo, Its Home!

752 Quaker Lane, Warwick, 02818 1 Bed 1 Bath | $147,900 | Condominium | 670 Square Feet | Built in 2016

1 bedroom 1 bath condo with low HOA, nice pool, nice club house with free internet and cable with all the channels, tennis court, basketball, plenty of off street parking, built in 2017, fully applianced that are very clean, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, A/C, walk in closet in bedroom, plenty of storage in kitchen cabinets, 2 adults could live here. 2nd floor very quiet. Easy access to 95 and 295. Close to all the stores, Warwick Mall, and Dave’s market. On the Warwick/East Greenwich line. Attention investors you can get $1350 monthly rent so good investment. Close in October.

95 Crickett Circle, East Greenwich, 02818 2 Beds 2 Baths | $600,000 | Condominium | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Highest & Best due August 19th 5:00 Experience a luxurious feel as you enter the large tiled foyer with wood wainscoting. The expansive and open layout of this approximately 2200 sq ft condominium easily accommodates large gatherings of friends and family. Crown molding and tray ceiling featured throughout the main living area adds elegance as well as traditional appeal. Granite counter-tops and a tumbled marbled back-splash in the open kitchen along with GE Profile double ovens make cooking and entertaining a joy. Main bath features a granite surrounded spa tub and a glass enclosed tile shower as well as a separate vanity area. The spacious main bedroom closet features a custom closet system optimizing the space. Hand stenciling by a local artist accentuates a wall in the main bedroom and a vintage Schonbeck crystal chandelier crowns the room. A cozy atmosphere is created in the warm and inviting living room with the over-sized gas fireplace, detailed wood mantle and granite surround. Work from the comfort of your own home in the fully equipped office space on the lower level, or perhaps transform the 900 sq. ft. finished space into a guest suite. The unit offers lots of privacy, as it's located at the end of a cul de sac with mature trees and plantings. This highly desirable location of Taylor Pointe provides easy access to restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, professional offices, golf courses, downtown Main St East Greenwich, I-95 and TF Greene International Airport.

