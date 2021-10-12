Take a look at these homes on the market in Huntsville

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

258 Lakewater Circle, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,680 | Single Family Residence | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in None

The Madison, four bedrooms and three bathrooms home with coveted three car garage! Perfectly situated around an open main living area, the Madison creates the perfect blend of livability as well as privacy! The great room, kitchen and dining areas are all open to one another, while still maintain their separation. The isolated main suite features closets galore with double sink vanities in the glamour bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms comprise an entire wing and are serviced by a full bathroom. The third secondary bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom, perfect for out-of-town guests.

Steger Road, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $403,499 | Single Family Residence | 2,705 Square Feet | Built in None

The Alexandria is sure to provide a delightful living experience with its one story design and easy access and flow from room to room. This Ranch-style home is sure to please! The appealing entry foyer is sophisticated yet open and joins the formal dining room and offers an additional room useful as a study or living room. The open vaulted family room and kitchen with large center granite island is made for entertaining. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with split granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and tiled shower with glass door and his and hers walk in closets. The additional 3 bedrooms provide plenty of closet space and two additional bathrooms. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.

7005 Regency Lane Se, Huntsville, 35748 4 Beds 3 Baths | $380,175 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in None

This home offers style and luxury with an open floor plan that gives you everything you could want on one level, including the coveted three-car garage. The massive kitchen island flows into the bright dining area and the comfortable living area for easy entertaining.

104 Poplar Drive, Meridianville, 35759 5 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,541 Square Feet | Built in 1970

CHARMING, 5BR 2 1/2BA Tudor, on oversized, corner lot! HUGE, detached barn style WORK SHOP with loft, that is HEATED AND COOLED!! Enjoy theoutdoors all year long in fully tiled SUNROOM that leads outside to an inground POOL, which is completely fenced in for added privacy. Side entry garagewith extended driveway for extra parking. Super spacious home with a ton of potential!

