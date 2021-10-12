Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Santa Rosa, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

34 Meridian Circle, Rohnert Park, 94928 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Townhouse | 1,289 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Attention Investors!! This townhome is located conveniently to Sonoma State University. Great entry level home or investment property. Freshly painted and very clean 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms ready to move in or turn it into your dream home. Located close to Magnolia Park with Swim Center, Tennis Courts, and Ball Fields. Convenient to Monte Vista Elementary, Rancho Cotati High School and Creekside Middle School and just a few miles from the proposed new downtown and the Smart Train Station. Come by and see how this home can enhance your lifestyle.

For open house information, contact Steven Cohn, RE/MAX Gold at 707-762-6000

2118 Chianti Drive, Santa Rosa, 95403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,950 | Townhouse | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This wonderfully upgraded Vineyard Meadows townhome with an attached garage is perfectly situated backing to the beautiful park-like common area. Spacious open great room design with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, a bedroom and a full bath on the main floor, inside laundry, kitchen pantry, granite kitchen counters, plenty of closet space, dual pane windows, large master suite with dual closets joins nicely remodeled bathroom with sun tunnel skylights. Other recent tasteful improvements include Pergo laminate-wood floors, electric patio awning, patio redone with pavers, ceiling fan(s), soft neutral interior paint and recently purchased high-end Jenn-Air kitchen appliances/LG washer & dryer (still under warranty). Nicely maintained PUD complex with low HOA dues that includes exterior building maintenance, roof, grounds maintenance, insurance and management. Don't worry about a thing, move right in and enjoy!

For open house information, contact Vicki Doty, W Real Estate at 707-591-0570

1620 Pinebrook Pl, Santa Rosa, 95403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Townhouse | 1,127 Square Feet | Built in 1998

- Conveniently located & meticulously maintained, this townhome is sure to impress. Off-street location in rear of complex. Kitchen w/granite counters & s/s appliances. Laminate & tile flooring along w/carpet on upper level. Private mstr bdrm w/ensuite bath & walk in closet. 2 guest bedrooms w/guest bath at hall. Washer/dryer included. Custom patio and storage shed. Attached 1 car gar w/built in storage, central heat /air & more.

For open house information, contact Geraldine Lacap, REALTY ONE GROUP FUTURE at 925-230-0700

1822 Arroyo Sierra Circle, Santa Rosa, 95405 4 Beds 3 Baths | $585,000 | Townhouse | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Freshly-painted interior in this 4bd/2.5ba. townhouse, with gated front courtyard and private back patio. Granite counters and oak cabinetry in the kitchen, wood-burning fireplace in the roomy living room, new carpeting in upstairs bedrooms, mirrored closet doors and many other appealing features. Single-car garage with auto-opener. Pool, tennis court, expansive lawn area and other amenities nearby for owners' exclusive use.

For open house information, contact Judy Gollan, RE/MAX Gold at 707-524-3500