Urban home ownership in Gainesville? These condos are on the market

2601 Sw Archer Road G-326, Gainesville, 32608 4 Beds 2 Baths | $158,900 | Condominium | 1,177 Square Feet | Built in 1993

4 bed 2 bath condo located near UF, Shands, VA, restaurants, shopping, & Butler Plaza. Double sinks in bathroom, appliances with microwave, indoor laundry room. Community amenities include: Internet, pool, recreational room, study rooms, volleyball, basketball, fitness center & bike racks. Location offers direct bus route to UF, SHANDS & SHOPPING AREAS UF. Internet is included in your monthly HOA. For any questions contact listing agent.

3905 Sw 26Th Terrace, Gainesville, 32608 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Condominium | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This well maintained townhome will make you a great investment property or home away from home while attending the University of Florida. Cherry Oak hardwood floors and crown molding are throughout the unit. French doors open up to a privacy fenced backyard. Galley kitchen has lots of cabinet space. Half bath for guests downstairs and full bath accommodates both bedrooms upstairs. Washer and dryer are inside so you don’t have to run out in the weather to grab your laundry. RTS busses run continuously, close by taking you straight into campus. Shops, eats, and entertainment can be found nearby in Butler Plaza and Celebration Point. Take a break from classes and venture through Paynes Prairie, Hawthorne Trail, or Bivens Arm Nature Park. 3-4 Units.

3552 Sw 30Th Way, Gainesville, 32608 2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Leased through 7/31/2022! UPGRADED 2 bed/2.5 bath condo near the University of Florida, UF Health Shands Hospital, and Shopping! Upgrades include: marble tile flooring in living areas, wood flooring on the second floor (no carpet at all), granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, and new hot water heater! Downstairs has a living room, open kitchen, washer/dryer closet, spacious dining nook, and half bathroom. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms. High-speed internet included in association fee. Community has a pool and covered bus stop with frequent bus service to UF and Shands. Close to UF, Shands, and UF Vet School!

3705 Sw 27Th Street 224, Gainesville, 32608 2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Condominium | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1996

FURNISHED TOP FLOOR 2 bed/2 bath condo close to UF & Shands and on several direct bus routes to UF! Enjoy an open kitchen and spacious living/dining room combo with breakfast bar. Off of the living room, there is a large balcony with a storage closet. Upgraded tile in the living room, kitchen, hallway and bathrooms. Community amenities include: resort style pool & spa, fitness center, basketball courts, tennis courts, and beach volleyball. Monthly association fee pays for exterior insurance, exterior maintenance, high-speed internet plus WiFi and basic cable with 5 channels of free HBO. There is a covered bus stop that goes to UF directly outside of the complex. Close to UF, Shands Hospital, and shopping!

