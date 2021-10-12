CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TX

Condo-hunt Brownsville: See what’s on the market now

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 8 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Brownsville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Brownsville, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E85Pq_0cOy7kKX00

305 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, 78520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Condominium | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1981

*Open floor plan condo *Private covered patio *2 assigned parking spaces. *On-Site Management *Community pool *tennis courts. *HOA's include water, trash, exterior maintenance

For open house information, contact Carmen Gavito, PSA, e-Pro, CLRA, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29729619)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a85Dm_0cOy7kKX00

3026 Old Hwy 77, Brownsville, 78520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Condominium | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1972

NICE UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATH!! CERAMIC FLOORS, CEILING FANS. BEAUTIFUL PATIO, THE UNIT IS SITUATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION AND WALKING DISTANCE TO POOL!! PERFECT FOR INVESTORS, A STARTING FAMILY OR COUPLE!!

For open house information, contact Zoila Arredondo, Nexus Real Estate at 956-504-2727

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29730612)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gN5L2_0cOy7kKX00

524 Wildrose, Brownsville, 78520

3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,000 | Condominium | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning 2-story condominium perfectly located off Central Blvd in a gated community. This spacious stand-alone unit features 2,134 sq. ft. of living space, 10-foot ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood and travertine flooring, built in storage, patio and 2-car garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom has double vanity, walk-in closet and balcony. There is an upstairs bonus area and a bonus room downstairs. Come and see this beautiful home! Call me today for more information and to schedule your viewing appointment.

For open house information, contact Jaime Gonzalez, Keller Williams Realty Rgv at 956-566-8377

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-364358)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Real Estate
Brownsville, TX
Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
317
Followers
538
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy