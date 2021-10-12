Condo-hunt Brownsville: See what’s on the market now

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Brownsville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Brownsville, pulled from our classifieds:

305 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Condominium | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1981

*Open floor plan condo *Private covered patio *2 assigned parking spaces. *On-Site Management *Community pool *tennis courts. *HOA's include water, trash, exterior maintenance

3026 Old Hwy 77, Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Condominium | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1972

NICE UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATH!! CERAMIC FLOORS, CEILING FANS. BEAUTIFUL PATIO, THE UNIT IS SITUATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION AND WALKING DISTANCE TO POOL!! PERFECT FOR INVESTORS, A STARTING FAMILY OR COUPLE!!

524 Wildrose, Brownsville, 78520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,000 | Condominium | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning 2-story condominium perfectly located off Central Blvd in a gated community. This spacious stand-alone unit features 2,134 sq. ft. of living space, 10-foot ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood and travertine flooring, built in storage, patio and 2-car garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom has double vanity, walk-in closet and balcony. There is an upstairs bonus area and a bonus room downstairs. Come and see this beautiful home! Call me today for more information and to schedule your viewing appointment.

