CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Home ownership in Greenville is within reach with townhouses like these

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 8 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) If you’re on the market for a home in Greenville, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdH50_0cOy7jRo00

2 Planters Place, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,960 | Townhouse | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes from the low $200s that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70120-709-70120-701200000-0178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlMzc_0cOy7jRo00

28 Planters Place, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $241,000 | Townhouse | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes from the low $200s that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70120-709-70120-701200000-0191)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hENhi_0cOy7jRo00

33 Planters Place, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $241,820 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes from the low $200s that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70120-709-70120-701200000-0324)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3w20_0cOy7jRo00

302 Trail Branch Court, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,268 | Townhouse | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to Suber Branch townhomes. This community is conveniently located to Riverside schools, shopping, dining, GSP airport, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, MD360 and more! The Ridgeview features an open floor plan, built-in covered patio, owner's suite with walk in closet, bathrooms with double sinks. Garage door opener and remotes are included for the two car garage. This green builder gives energy efficient smart home features such as built-in speakers in the kitchen controlled by bluetooth or a port, USB charging station for your devices, the ability to control lights, heating and air and your garage door with your cell phone. Call us to schedule a tour to learn more and find out about more.

For open house information, contact TRICIA BRADBURY, COLDWELL BANKER CAINE (HAMET) at 864-250-2850

Copyright © 2021 Spartanburg Association of REALTORS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SPTBGMLSSC-284073)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Greer, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
Greenville, SC
Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouses#Restaurants#Housing Market#Home Ownership#Welcome Home#Sc#Hoa#Pickleball
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

Greenville, SC
307
Followers
564
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy