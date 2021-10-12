Check out these homes on the Eugene market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

 8 days ago

(Eugene, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eugene than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5595 B St, Springfield, 97478

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 958 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Large lot with 1950's Bungalow FIXER or REHAB home. CASH ONLY SALE. Not financeable. 3 bedrooms/1 bath. 1 bedroom is on the main level. Kitchen is gutted/empty. Laundry Room. Some vinyl windows. Dead-end street. Upstairs has fire damage. Either rehab or tear down and rebuild! All services on the property. NO TRESPASSING - ACCESS ACCOMPANIED BY A REALTOR ONLY

For open house information, contact D'arcy Martin, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-345-8100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21507518)

580 54Th St, Springfield, 97478

5 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,302 Square Feet | Built in 1947

REMODELED 5 bdrm, 2 ba home on .24 acres! Tastefully updated home w/ new main level flooring, interior/exterior paint, light fixtures & more. Light & bright kitchen features NEW stainless steel appliances & butcher block countertops. Main level master. Dining & family rooms w/ sliders to backyard. 14x24 Shop/garage w/ loft, 16x24 shop behind house & 8x8 tool shed. Enjoy the above ground pool by day and perogla by night. Home has so much to offer, a must see! OPEN HOUSE SAT 10/9 1-3pm

For open house information, contact Kara Schmidt, Elite Realty Professionals at 541-484-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21592392)

88810 Ross Ln, Springfield, 97478

3 Beds 2 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Super cute home on 1+ acres. Super clean in & out. Also includes shop + bonus room that has full bath & 604 sqft of potential living quarters. Home has new luxury vinyl floors & carpet. Huge MBR suite with vaulted ceilings, 2 separate closets, full bath w/shower. Property is all fenced with fruit trees, garden, & lots of RVP. Very private setting. CLA for more

For open house information, contact Larry Alberts, Keller Williams Realty Eugene and Springfield at 541-431-6480

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21157365)

2523 Park Forest Dr, Eugene, 97405

4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,902 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful Sunset Views from Two balconies in this elegantly casual Home. Formal & Informal Spaces. Main Floor has Surround Sound w/controls in all rooms, & front facing 4th Bedroom is excellent home office. House sits on corner of Cul-De-Sac, has gentle sloping to level, no steps Kitchen Entry. Easy Care Backyard is fenced, has Surround Sound on Covered & Open decks, w/gas outlet for BBQ. 3car Garage, RV park, Central Air, & Plumbed for central vacuum. parks, schools, & trails nearby.

For open house information, contact SALLY JO WICKHAM, UNITED REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES at 541-636-4580

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-783589)

See more property details

Eugene Voice

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

