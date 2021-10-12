Check out these homes on the Eugene market now

(Eugene, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eugene than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

5595 B St, Springfield, 97478 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 958 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Large lot with 1950's Bungalow FIXER or REHAB home. CASH ONLY SALE. Not financeable. 3 bedrooms/1 bath. 1 bedroom is on the main level. Kitchen is gutted/empty. Laundry Room. Some vinyl windows. Dead-end street. Upstairs has fire damage. Either rehab or tear down and rebuild! All services on the property. NO TRESPASSING - ACCESS ACCOMPANIED BY A REALTOR ONLY

580 54Th St, Springfield, 97478 5 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,302 Square Feet | Built in 1947

REMODELED 5 bdrm, 2 ba home on .24 acres! Tastefully updated home w/ new main level flooring, interior/exterior paint, light fixtures & more. Light & bright kitchen features NEW stainless steel appliances & butcher block countertops. Main level master. Dining & family rooms w/ sliders to backyard. 14x24 Shop/garage w/ loft, 16x24 shop behind house & 8x8 tool shed. Enjoy the above ground pool by day and perogla by night. Home has so much to offer, a must see! OPEN HOUSE SAT 10/9 1-3pm

88810 Ross Ln, Springfield, 97478 3 Beds 2 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Super cute home on 1+ acres. Super clean in & out. Also includes shop + bonus room that has full bath & 604 sqft of potential living quarters. Home has new luxury vinyl floors & carpet. Huge MBR suite with vaulted ceilings, 2 separate closets, full bath w/shower. Property is all fenced with fruit trees, garden, & lots of RVP. Very private setting. CLA for more

2523 Park Forest Dr, Eugene, 97405 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,902 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful Sunset Views from Two balconies in this elegantly casual Home. Formal & Informal Spaces. Main Floor has Surround Sound w/controls in all rooms, & front facing 4th Bedroom is excellent home office. House sits on corner of Cul-De-Sac, has gentle sloping to level, no steps Kitchen Entry. Easy Care Backyard is fenced, has Surround Sound on Covered & Open decks, w/gas outlet for BBQ. 3car Garage, RV park, Central Air, & Plumbed for central vacuum. parks, schools, & trails nearby.

