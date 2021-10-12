Top condo units for sale in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Boston condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

99 Tremont Street, Boston, 02135 2 Beds 2 Baths | $928,900 | Condominium | 1,191 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo in the 2018-built, luxury 99 Tremont located in one of the finest neighborhoods of Brighton. This sunny, quiet unit offers a modern living and kitchen area that features open floor plans including a large island with seating for four, state-of-the-art finishes, sleek counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room and Master bedroom with great court yard view.The king-sized master bedroom has an en-suite bath and a custom walk-in closet. In-unit laundry and ample closet space. Central heat/AC with new high-efficiency systems. Two garage parking spaces and a private storage unit. Resident amenities include a fitness center, a lounge featuring an indoor club room with a catering kitchen, billiards room, media room and an outdoor courtyard with grills and picnic tables, two bike storage rooms, several electric car charging stations, and a pet washing station. On-Site management. Minutes to Mass Pike; Express Bus right to Boston Downtown.

192 Pleasant Street, Watertown, 02472 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,000 | Condominium | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Charles River Views! Sitting on the edge of Watertown Sq, this upscale JW construction w/ 3 bed/3.5 bath/2-car garage townhome offers natural light & year-round views of the Charles. The main level boasts an open FP feat high ceilings, h/w floors, a half bath & expansive living room w/ gas fp, dining area & lux chef’s kitchen. The modern kitchen w/ bfast bar & marble counters is equipped w/ SS appliances incl 36" Jenn-Air range, vent hood & wine fridge. High-end finishes incl custom recessed panels, RH lighting & designer bath fixtures. The 2nd level master bed w/ en suite bath overlooks the Charles & serene fall foliage plus walk-in closet, & custom blinds. Master bath has glass shower enclosure w/ tile surround. Add'l bedroom, full bath, & laundry complete the level. The top level serves as a 3rd bed, family rm, office or gym w/ a full bath & sliders leader to a rooftop terrace w/ outdoor kitchen- perfect for entertaining. Close to the bike path, Cambridge, Pike & shops/restaurants!

1 Charles St S, Boston, 02116 0 Bed 1 Bath | $679,000 | Condominium | 604 Square Feet | Built in 2004

True luxury living in the heart of Boston. Within a few steps of the finest restaurants, shopping and outdoor space the city offers, this building represents the pinnacle of luxurious city living. Full concierge and doorman services, well appointed gym, large conference and meeting rooms that can be reserved are just a handful of the amenities here. The home itself is large for a studio, fitted with beautiful Brazilian cherry floors, Poggenpohl cabinetry, granite and stainless. Terrific closet space built out by California closets highlights the thoughtful use of space, which continues with a custom Wilding Wall bed, opening from a beautiful space saving piece of furniture to a true queen sized bed. As our vibrant city comes back to life, you will be glad to be part of it, enjoying your quiet, efficient home in the middle of all the action. Come visit today!

30 High St, Medford, 02155 2 Beds 2 Baths | $724,900 | Condominium | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1900

BUYER'S FAILED FINANCING IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY! Explore this stylish, like-new, 2013 built, LEED-certified green construction 2-bed, 2-bath condo located in an historic brick building beside the Mystic River, steps to Medford Square. The unit features soaring 10-11' ceilings and extra tall divided glass windows with remote shades that let the sunlight stream in. The chef's kitchen is a textbook golden triangle with acres of counter space, luxe finishes and high-end appliances, including a Bertazzoni range. In the expansive living room, there is ample space for a dining suite plus a sitting area that doubles as a stunning home theater with built-in surround sound. Bedrooms and bathrooms are tucked away on the opposite side of the unit for privacy, yet are impressive in their own right. The primary bedroom features a charming breakfast balcony, a huge custom double closet and a decadent bath with Jacuzzi tub and Toto Washlet with heated seat. Welcome home...

