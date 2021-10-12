CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Step into home ownership in Montgomery with one of these condos

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 8 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Montgomery’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAmIR_0cOy7fuu00

28 Monroe Street, Montgomery, 36104

1 Bed 1 Bath | $169,900 | Condominium | 1,001 Square Feet | Built in 1900

You are going to fall in love with the big city feel and the urban vibe of this fantastic condo! From the fabulous views of downtown Montgomery to the soaring ceiling heights this condo is simply awesome! Exposed brick and concrete flooring are just a few of the features that will have you ready to move right in! Walking distance from all that downtown Montgomery has to offer in entertainment and fine dining! Did I mention that this is also an opportunity to own your own piece of rich American history! That's right this 1900's beauty was once known as the Montgomery Fair Building! Take a close look through the pics I tried to capture a picture of a picture of days gone by. It is sitting just outside the elevator! Another favorite feature of this place is the gated parking and coded keypad door entry! Want to see all this charm for yourself? Then, call me or your favorite Realtor right away before somebody else beats you to it!! OH WAIT THERE'S MORE!!!! This condo come with ALL appliances including stacked washer and dryer and all kitchen appliances! Need furniture?? That is also up for negotiations!!

For open house information, contact Rachel Thomas, RE/MAX Properties LLC at 334-361-9300

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503433)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BT16g_0cOy7fuu00

1615 Graham Street, Montgomery, 36106

1 Bed 2 Baths | $172,000 | Condominium | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Designed by McAlpine Tankersley Architecture, The A&P Lofts offer contemporary design with an open living area in the center of the loft. The kitchen has stainless steele appliances, marble countertops, and custom cabinets; 20' ceilings; balcony; stained concrete on first floor and carpeted second floor; wired for security and internet. The A&P Lofts feature on-site shops, dining, and entertainment. A great lifestyle and location! Go to www.atlanticandpacificlofts.com and learn more.

For open house information, contact Sherry Weeks, ERA Weeks & Browning Realty at 334-215-4470

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503698)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTGlH_0cOy7fuu00

5924 Havenwood Drive, Montgomery, 36117

1 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Condominium | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1998

EASY LIVING in This Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath All Brick Home with 1-Car Garage on nice level lot w/ No neighbor on left side for most privacy & Beautiful Screened in Porch for hours of Enjoyment out back. ALL SYSTEMS IN HOME NEW SINCE 2016 INCLUDES--NEW ROOF 2019-ALL NEW STAINLESS APPL INCLUDES-REF-DW NEVER USED-MICRO-STOVE & DISPOSAL--NEW LAMINATE FLOORS THRU 2017-NO CARPET-NEW WINDOWS 2017-NEW WATERHTR-NEW HT/AIR 2016 HAS 10 YR WARRANTY-FRESH PAINT INSIDE-MOVE IN READY---The great room/dining combo feels so spacious w/ 12' tall ceilings is great for family time or for entertaining. The efficient kitchen has ample storage & open to grtrm/dining , Laundry area in kitchen ,,Entire wall of windows & door makes grtroom so bright & Peaceful views out back. Master suite is roomy 11x16.6 & has bay window & 10' ceilings and features a walk in closet & bath has sep shower with No step ,just sloped for easy step in . This home also comes with 1car garage ,cov front porch & huge screened in porch 12x13.8 for So much Enjoyment ouside. Gazebo area for gathering & plenty areas for walking. The monthly fee, $175 includes water, trash pick up, lawn care and landscaping, basic cable TV, and full exterior maintenance including roof,, SO Easy Living!!! This home is also handicap accessible with wide doorways and includes safety bars in master bathroom.. Havenwood Village is a community for 55 and over and is conveniently located to shopping, medical facilities, churches, restaurants and I-85. CALL NOW BEFORE ITS GONE!!! INTEREST RATES STILL SO LOW!!!

For open house information, contact Lisa Lynn, ARC Realty at 334-213-2532

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503287)

