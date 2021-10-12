CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

These houses are for sale in Ocala

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 8 days ago

(OCALA, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Ocala area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Ocala-curious, take a look at these listings today:

17 Cedar Tree Terrace, Ocala, 34472

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,598 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Not your average floor plan ( custom built for current owners ) and very well maintained. Owners spend about 1 month a year in property as a second home, brand new roof, hvac system 7 years old, brand new well tank. Gutters 4 years old, split bedroom plan, walk in closets, galley kitchen with formal dining area. Landscaped yard. Close to shopping schools and the villages.

For open house information, contact Tim Castaneda, GLOBAL PROPERTIES REALTY & INV at 352-301-7653

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM628300)

5902 Sw 112Th Place Road, Ocala, 34476

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,921 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Well here it is!! This beautifully remodeled home in the highly sought after community of Whispering Pines. Home sits on a double lot totaling 1.12 acres. This home boasts over 2,500 ft under roof with 1,921 ft of living space. Three bedroom two bath split plan with beautiful marble fireplace as the centerpiece of the living room. Upgrades include Roof in 2015, AC is brand new, toilets, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, luxurious waterproof vinyl plank flooring in the living room laundry room bonus room and both bathrooms. All light fixtures, ceiling fans, sinks and faucets have been replaced. Brand new upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Brand new refrigerator and newer stove with built-in cabinet for microwave. Freshly painted inside and out. Two very nice storage sheds in the backyard. Poured concrete curbing all the way around the house filled in with stone to prevent wash away. This is one of the only homes in the community on a double lot that has been perfectly cleared and features spotted oak trees. Home sits high and dry. Located in the ever-growing southwest corridor of highway 200 close to all conveniences of shopping, dining, medical and entertainment. Come see today you will not be disappointed in the upgrades of this home

For open house information, contact Brian Kiefer, KIEFER REALTY PA at 352-861-6000

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM627757)

1844 Se 13Th Street, Ocala, 34471

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,286 Square Feet | Built in 1976

REAL FAMILY HOME IN THE MIDDLE OF OCALA'S HEART, VERY CLOSE TO THE SQUARE AND YOU CAN DRIVE YOUR GOLF CART IN THE PROTECTED AREA. HUGE LOT FOR THIS SPACIOUS 4/2.5 SPLIT PLAN WITH GREAT REOOM, BONUS ROOM, EAT-IN UPDATED KITCHEN (new Appliances) LAUNDRY RM & OVERSIZED GAR. Brick FIREPLACE, VAULTED CEILING IN GREAT FAM RM & KIT, ALL HARDWD & WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, WALK-IN CLOSETS, WINDOWS & ROOF REPLACED 2012. SALT WATER CHLORINATOR POOL, COVERED PATIO, .69 ACRES FENCED, IRRIGATION WELL. BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY TO THIS ENTERAINERS DREAM HOME.

For open house information, contact Lana Flodman, HOMERUN REALTY, LLC at 352-461-0678

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-G5046768)

4777 Se 25Th Loop, Ocala, 34480

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 2008

IMMACULATE!!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa has it all and is in perfect condition. High ceilings very light and bright open floor plan. Foyer, Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops, large pantry & inside laundry. Beautiful splash pool with hot tub fenced back yard! Excellent school district and close to parks and all needed amenities. Just a short drive to The World Equestrian Center, Silver Springs State Park, The Villages, Daytona Beach, the Gulf of Mexico, University of Florida, Tampa & Orlando Attractions. A pleasure to show! This Home will sell itself. Need 24 Hour Notice to Show. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all measurements.

For open house information, contact Scott Keller, SELLSTATE NEXT GENERATION REAL at 352-387-2383

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM626903)

See more property details

Business
Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

