House hunt Boise: See what’s on the market now

5918 E. Playwright St., Boise, 83716 3 Beds 3 Baths | $874,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Located in fabulous River Heights with the foothills just out your back door!Beautifully maintained and like new!Soaring ceilings & natural light throughout.Hardwood floors, dedicated den/office ideal for working from home.Dream kitchen with large island & built-in wine rack, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry!Private master suite with dual vanities, tile flooring, gorgeous tile walk-in shower. Relax or entertain on the covered patio, enjoy the 3-season pool (new in 2018, equipment included)stays 90 degrees in spring & fall,has water feature & multi-colored lights, includes an automatic cover.Close to walking paths, Lucky Peak, Barber Park, Bown Crossing, Greenbelt and Shakespeare Festival. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

50 Timberline Rd, Boise, 83716 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1997

If you are looking for a place with separate quarters for the whole family, this may be it! One of Clear Creeks most unique properties nestled in the Boise mountains, wild life and access year round. The main house with 4 other living quarters. The artistry work on this property is one of a kind done by one of the locals best. Incredibly unique and have to see. Paved walk ways, very well maintained. One of kind!!! Cash only, call for viewing instructions. BTVA!

1419 E Hays St, Boise, 83712 3 Beds 2 Baths | $724,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Location Location Location! Beautifully updated home in the highly sought after East End's Roosevelt District. This turnkey home features a large living room, remodeled kitchen and bath, updated windows, gorgeous deck overlooking the private back yard, and generously sized master bedroom with large walk-in closet. The lower level features two bedrooms with fresh paint and newer carpet and spacious recreation room with updated full bath, large laundry room, and a home office area with sliding door to backyard. Don't miss the huge fenced and private backyard, surrounded by mature and beautiful trees, fire-pit area, and a large detached garage w/ garden shed. This home does not disappoint!

1923 S Ash Park, Boise, 83709 5 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This charming home is completely renovated inside & out and located in the desirable city of Boise close to the airport, popular restaurants, stores & services. Walking into this gorgeous home you'll notice the black shiplap in the living room & beautiful laminate flooring. Stunning kitchen focuses your attention on the white cabinets, granite countertops, a deep sink and breakfast bar. Extra deep 2 car garage, 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 3 bedrooms located on the lower level which gives you plenty of space. Both bathrooms in this home feature white cabinets with black hardware, giving this home a very modern look. The large backyard has a covered patio & enough room for anything you can imagine.

