House hunting? Check these Oxnard townhomes

(OXNARD, CA) These Oxnard townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

1667 Edgewater Lane, Camarillo, 93010 3 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Townhouse | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Welcome to Lakeside Village- Camarillo lakefront living at an affordable price! This 3bd/2.5 bath home is ready for new owners. Great upgrades & cul-de-sac location add to the charm of this townhome. Enjoy views of the lake from the spacious open floor plan. First floor living area has panoramic windows and impressive fireplace for a cozy focal point. Kitchen is light & bright w/ newer flooring, granite countertops, & fresh white cabinets. Attached breakfast nook could possibly work as a homeoffice or craft space. Downstairs powder room is remodeled w/marble vanity & new fixtures. Upstairs, enjoy more lake views from the primary bedroom's large deck. Bedroom offers ample storage space, open concept bathroom vanity, & remodeled tub/shower. Secondary bedrooms share a great covered deck w/peeks of mountains. Upstairs secondary bathroom is remodeled w/bright white vanity, granite counter, & tile enclosed tub. Fresh paint throughout, state of the art individual room air conditioners& decorator light fixtures add to the value. Enlarged dock off patio offers peeks of common area park, duck feeding, and access to the adorable lake. Lakeside Village is a PUD which offers tennis, swimming pool, & RV park

677 Lighthouse Way, Port Hueneme, 93041 3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Townhouse | 1,261 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Live that permanent vacation lifestyle with this stunning condo located just steps from the pristine sands of the beach. You'll live within a resort-inspired community with state-of-the-art amenities such as an indoor pool and spa, a gym and library as well as parks and playgrounds.This expansive two-story unit is one of the largest in the community and comes with three good-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms spread throughout the 1,261 sqft layout. Each bedroom enjoys a private balcony and there is also a rear patio with a fenced courtyard perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying your morning coffee.The kitchen and bathrooms have been moderately updated and there is a large, light-filled living and dining space. Extra features abound and include direct access to the beach and Hueneme Pier, plus in-house management, a private landscaped entry, a driveway and garage and the peace of mind of a gated community with on-site security.

162 Spanish Moss Place, Camarillo, 93010 3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Townhouse | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Look no further. Move right into this nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in the heart of Camarillo. As you enter through the gated front yard with fresh new lawn, you are greeted with a cozy and bright living room with high ceilings, lots of natural lighting and slider to the side yard. Good size downstairs guest bedroom with updated guest bathroom. Striking kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to an inviting dining area. Enjoy the SoCal breeze in your backyard with grassy play area and patio with pergola for dining al fresco. Spacious main bedroom with upgraded bathroom. Third bedroom could be used for office if working from home. Easy access to freeway, parks, shopping, dining and entertaining. Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity!

385 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, 93010 4 Beds 4 Baths | $789,000 | Townhouse | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome home to this wonderful newer 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with over 2,000 sq.ft. of living space in the Springville Community in Camarillo. This plan offers a ground level bedroom, en-suite bath and access to the 2 Car Garage. The mid-level has a open floor plan featuring a large living room, dining room kitchen and powder room for guest. The living room has access to a private balcony perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and lightgray cabinetry throughout the home. This level also offers beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the space. The top level has a nice size Master bedroom, a spacious Master bath with stall shower and soaking tub. You will also enjoy 2 other bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry area as well. This home is done with all the right colors and and finishes with LED lighting and water saving faucets, ready for your family to enjoy. Close to Community pool, spa, park, golf courses, shopping, restaurants and schools. Call today for your private showing!

