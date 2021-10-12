CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

House hunting? Check these Oxnard townhomes

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 8 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) These Oxnard townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7DLS_0cOy7cGj00

1667 Edgewater Lane, Camarillo, 93010

3 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Townhouse | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Welcome to Lakeside Village- Camarillo lakefront living at an affordable price! This 3bd/2.5 bath home is ready for new owners. Great upgrades & cul-de-sac location add to the charm of this townhome. Enjoy views of the lake from the spacious open floor plan. First floor living area has panoramic windows and impressive fireplace for a cozy focal point. Kitchen is light & bright w/ newer flooring, granite countertops, & fresh white cabinets. Attached breakfast nook could possibly work as a homeoffice or craft space. Downstairs powder room is remodeled w/marble vanity & new fixtures. Upstairs, enjoy more lake views from the primary bedroom's large deck. Bedroom offers ample storage space, open concept bathroom vanity, & remodeled tub/shower. Secondary bedrooms share a great covered deck w/peeks of mountains. Upstairs secondary bathroom is remodeled w/bright white vanity, granite counter, & tile enclosed tub. Fresh paint throughout, state of the art individual room air conditioners& decorator light fixtures add to the value. Enlarged dock off patio offers peeks of common area park, duck feeding, and access to the adorable lake. Lakeside Village is a PUD which offers tennis, swimming pool, & RV park

For open house information, contact Judith C Thielemann, Squires Development & Real Estate, Inc. at 805-244-6597

Copyright © 2021 Conejo Simi Moorpark Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSMAORCA-221004998)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUNZp_0cOy7cGj00

677 Lighthouse Way, Port Hueneme, 93041

3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Townhouse | 1,261 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Live that permanent vacation lifestyle with this stunning condo located just steps from the pristine sands of the beach. You'll live within a resort-inspired community with state-of-the-art amenities such as an indoor pool and spa, a gym and library as well as parks and playgrounds.This expansive two-story unit is one of the largest in the community and comes with three good-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms spread throughout the 1,261 sqft layout. Each bedroom enjoys a private balcony and there is also a rear patio with a fenced courtyard perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying your morning coffee.The kitchen and bathrooms have been moderately updated and there is a large, light-filled living and dining space. Extra features abound and include direct access to the beach and Hueneme Pier, plus in-house management, a private landscaped entry, a driveway and garage and the peace of mind of a gated community with on-site security.

For open house information, contact Jason Walters, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337

Copyright © 2021 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-8131)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njXCh_0cOy7cGj00

162 Spanish Moss Place, Camarillo, 93010

3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Townhouse | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Look no further. Move right into this nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in the heart of Camarillo. As you enter through the gated front yard with fresh new lawn, you are greeted with a cozy and bright living room with high ceilings, lots of natural lighting and slider to the side yard. Good size downstairs guest bedroom with updated guest bathroom. Striking kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to an inviting dining area. Enjoy the SoCal breeze in your backyard with grassy play area and patio with pergola for dining al fresco. Spacious main bedroom with upgraded bathroom. Third bedroom could be used for office if working from home. Easy access to freeway, parks, shopping, dining and entertaining. Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity!

For open house information, contact Mayra A Miranda, Keller Williams Westlake Village at 805-777-7777

Copyright © 2021 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-8811)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qev2m_0cOy7cGj00

385 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, 93010

4 Beds 4 Baths | $789,000 | Townhouse | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome home to this wonderful newer 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with over 2,000 sq.ft. of living space in the Springville Community in Camarillo. This plan offers a ground level bedroom, en-suite bath and access to the 2 Car Garage. The mid-level has a open floor plan featuring a large living room, dining room kitchen and powder room for guest. The living room has access to a private balcony perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and lightgray cabinetry throughout the home. This level also offers beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the space. The top level has a nice size Master bedroom, a spacious Master bath with stall shower and soaking tub. You will also enjoy 2 other bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry area as well. This home is done with all the right colors and and finishes with LED lighting and water saving faucets, ready for your family to enjoy. Close to Community pool, spa, park, golf courses, shopping, restaurants and schools. Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Carl M De Palma, Keller Williams Westlake Village at 805-777-7777

Copyright © 2021 Conejo Simi Moorpark Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSMAORCA-221005327)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camarillo, CA
Oxnard, CA
Business
Camarillo, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Real Estate
Camarillo, CA
Business
City
Westlake Village, CA
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
565
Followers
532
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy