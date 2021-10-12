Homes for sale in Sarasota: New listings

(SARASOTA, FL) Looking for a house in Sarasota? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

2320 Aubrey Lane, Sarasota, 34231 3 Beds 2 Baths | $552,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Well-maintained home in a semi-private, park-like setting. A well-constructed three-bedroom, two-bath, split-plan home with 1,584 square feet that shows much larger. Open great room, extended lanai where the screened enclosure extends over a shady garden. The front elevation is eye-catching. The formal dining area is spacious, and the breakfast nook is cozy and shady. The garage is oversized. Well-placed laundry room.

526 Treasure Boat Way, Sarasota, 34242 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,999 Square Feet | Built in 1981

A diamond in the rough, Florida charm exudes in this Siesta Key canal front home. Sitting on a larger than average corner lot and offering lots of mature foliage, lychee and coconut trees, you'll enjoy relaxing in your open pool as you soak up the rays and enjoy the birds and other wildlife around you. 103 feet of water frontage, much of which is covered with trimmable mangroves and includes a natural seawall, so there's no need to maintain or pay for an expensive man-made seawall here! A bit of an irregular shaped lot line as well, with 155 feet deep; lots of room to play, grow, tear down or add on! A Key West feeling design, complete with metal roof, this 3 bed, 3 bath turnkey furnished property offers open living upstairs with a livable space downstairs. Easy living with great room floor plan upstairs including: vaulted ceilings, 2 sets of French doors that open up to your oversized balcony overlooking the water front and backyard, bamboo flooring, master bedroom with ensuite bath plus guest bedroom and full bathroom. Downstairs could be utilized as a rental, mother in-law space, game room or other creative space since there is a separate entry from the main level. We are considering this to be the home's 3rd bedroom. It features tile flooring, a full bath, Murphy bed and a path out to the pool and canal. Outside you'll get to enjoy lots of privacy, large solar heated Pebble Tec resurfaced {2003} pool, outdoor shower and dock. Access both the Bay and Gulf of Mexico from your boat dock via the intercoastal waterway. Approximately 6 feet deep at the dock, the owner used to have a 17ft boat. To the other side, you'll also notice a kayak launch! Other updates include HVAC systems {2009 & 2013}, new washing machine, metal roof, and Hardie Plank siding. Oh and this is neither in an HOA nor a CDD community which means no fees! Within biking distance to both the Siesta Key Village and world famous Siesta Key Beach. An easy, beautiful tree lined walk to the Out of Door Academy {ODA}, a highly sought after private day school for grades PreK-12th. Siesta Key offers something for all ages and downtown Sarasota even more, from exquisite to very casual in/outdoor dining options, boutique shopping, opera, ballet, open farmers' markets and festivals, and a myriad of other options. Sarasota can be enjoyed by all ages, from those who like to stay active in the community, or the recluse who simply wants to enjoy nature and our area wildlife.

8419 Brandeis Circle E, Sarasota, 34243 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1987

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!!! AS IS CONTRACT. This 3 BR 2 Bath home in University Pines is just waiting for a new family to move in and make it your own. Nicely done kitchen, split bedroom plan, Second Bedroom has Murphy bed with built in shelving, Family room has wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors open to a spacious lanai with nicely tiled flooring and a nice PVC fenced yard. You will appreciate how convenient the location is-less than 5 miles to downtown Sarasota, close to I75,UTC Mall, Shopping, Hospitals, Colleges, SRQ Airport and Nathan Benderson Park.

2181 Hyde Park Street, Sarasota, 34239 3 Beds 2 Baths | $412,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Don’t miss out on this beautifully updated house in the desirable Arlington Park neighborhood! From the moment you step foot in this house you will see the attention to details and care the homeowners put into each room. This house offers New kitchen 2021, New tankless water heater 2016, New Exterior paint 2021, New kitchen appliances 2021, Double pane windows, Clear hurricane shutters, large fenced in back yard, and no HOA. Enjoy a short walk down the street to the playground, outdoor fitness center, and neighborhood park that boasts tranquility and gorgeous mature trees. Who needs a pool when the #1 beach in the U.S. is only a short 12 minute drive! This house is close to downtown Sarasota, shopping, restaurants, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s circle. Schedule a showing today before it’s gone!

