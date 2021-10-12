CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Homes for sale in Sarasota: New listings

Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 8 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Looking for a house in Sarasota? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Sarasota-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KK9d_0cOy7bO000

2320 Aubrey Lane, Sarasota, 34231

3 Beds 2 Baths | $552,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Well-maintained home in a semi-private, park-like setting. A well-constructed three-bedroom, two-bath, split-plan home with 1,584 square feet that shows much larger. Open great room, extended lanai where the screened enclosure extends over a shady garden. The front elevation is eye-catching. The formal dining area is spacious, and the breakfast nook is cozy and shady. The garage is oversized. Well-placed laundry room.

For open house information, contact Albert Joerger, PREMIER SOTHEBYS INTL REALTY at 941-364-4000

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4503163)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dS8Uf_0cOy7bO000

526 Treasure Boat Way, Sarasota, 34242

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,999 Square Feet | Built in 1981

A diamond in the rough, Florida charm exudes in this Siesta Key canal front home. Sitting on a larger than average corner lot and offering lots of mature foliage, lychee and coconut trees, you'll enjoy relaxing in your open pool as you soak up the rays and enjoy the birds and other wildlife around you. 103 feet of water frontage, much of which is covered with trimmable mangroves and includes a natural seawall, so there's no need to maintain or pay for an expensive man-made seawall here! A bit of an irregular shaped lot line as well, with 155 feet deep; lots of room to play, grow, tear down or add on! A Key West feeling design, complete with metal roof, this 3 bed, 3 bath turnkey furnished property offers open living upstairs with a livable space downstairs. Easy living with great room floor plan upstairs including: vaulted ceilings, 2 sets of French doors that open up to your oversized balcony overlooking the water front and backyard, bamboo flooring, master bedroom with ensuite bath plus guest bedroom and full bathroom. Downstairs could be utilized as a rental, mother in-law space, game room or other creative space since there is a separate entry from the main level. We are considering this to be the home's 3rd bedroom. It features tile flooring, a full bath, Murphy bed and a path out to the pool and canal. Outside you'll get to enjoy lots of privacy, large solar heated Pebble Tec resurfaced {2003} pool, outdoor shower and dock. Access both the Bay and Gulf of Mexico from your boat dock via the intercoastal waterway. Approximately 6 feet deep at the dock, the owner used to have a 17ft boat. To the other side, you'll also notice a kayak launch! Other updates include HVAC systems {2009 & 2013}, new washing machine, metal roof, and Hardie Plank siding. Oh and this is neither in an HOA nor a CDD community which means no fees! Within biking distance to both the Siesta Key Village and world famous Siesta Key Beach. An easy, beautiful tree lined walk to the Out of Door Academy {ODA}, a highly sought after private day school for grades PreK-12th. Siesta Key offers something for all ages and downtown Sarasota even more, from exquisite to very casual in/outdoor dining options, boutique shopping, opera, ballet, open farmers' markets and festivals, and a myriad of other options. Sarasota can be enjoyed by all ages, from those who like to stay active in the community, or the recluse who simply wants to enjoy nature and our area wildlife.

For open house information, contact Shayla Twit, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-383-6411

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4508462)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfxDU_0cOy7bO000

8419 Brandeis Circle E, Sarasota, 34243

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1987

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!!! AS IS CONTRACT. This 3 BR 2 Bath home in University Pines is just waiting for a new family to move in and make it your own. Nicely done kitchen, split bedroom plan, Second Bedroom has Murphy bed with built in shelving, Family room has wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors open to a spacious lanai with nicely tiled flooring and a nice PVC fenced yard. You will appreciate how convenient the location is-less than 5 miles to downtown Sarasota, close to I75,UTC Mall, Shopping, Hospitals, Colleges, SRQ Airport and Nathan Benderson Park.

For open house information, contact Helen Smith, TIM LESTER INTERNAT'L REALTY at 941-981-5388

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4513791)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlFfx_0cOy7bO000

2181 Hyde Park Street, Sarasota, 34239

3 Beds 2 Baths | $412,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Don’t miss out on this beautifully updated house in the desirable Arlington Park neighborhood! From the moment you step foot in this house you will see the attention to details and care the homeowners put into each room. This house offers New kitchen 2021, New tankless water heater 2016, New Exterior paint 2021, New kitchen appliances 2021, Double pane windows, Clear hurricane shutters, large fenced in back yard, and no HOA. Enjoy a short walk down the street to the playground, outdoor fitness center, and neighborhood park that boasts tranquility and gorgeous mature trees. Who needs a pool when the #1 beach in the U.S. is only a short 12 minute drive! This house is close to downtown Sarasota, shopping, restaurants, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s circle. Schedule a showing today before it’s gone!

For open house information, contact Angela Jones, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SELECT at 941-556-0500

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4513187)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Sarasota, FL
Real Estate
State
Florida State
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Jones
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
329
Followers
578
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy