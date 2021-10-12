House hunting in Fort Myers? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(FORT MYERS, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Fort Myers or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Fort Myers condos have been selected from our classified listings:

4550 Se 5Th Pl, Cape Coral, 33904 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,022 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Totally updated and pristinely maintained 2BR, 2BA condo in convenient SE Cape Coral location overlooking gorgeous sunset views across the more than 200'-wide canal from the peaceful, screened-in patio. No detail has been overlooked! Must see the long list of updates to this charming condo in person, including: updated flooring and paint throughout, granite countertops, updated lighting and plumbing fixtures, and cabinets, stainless appliances, custom tile bathrooms, built-in closet storage, impact resistant windows and doors, new water heater, and more! Hurricane shutters offer peace of mind and on-demand shade along the western exposure of the back of this beautiful "just like new", move-in ready condo, and additional exterior storage space included. Brand new seawall was recently completed along with new community landscaping, and amenities include community pool and newly installed docked. ACT QUICKLY!

For open house information, contact Ryan Newby, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

15851 Prentiss Pointe Cir, Fort Myers, 33908 3 Beds 2 Baths | $409,900 | Condominium | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Brand New Contemporary designed "Seagrape" Model just completed in a gated community, Don't miss this opportunity! offers tiled floors, crown moldings, spacious open floor plan, kitchen offers shake styled cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, walk in pantry, dining area, living room is oversized for all your entertaining needs, with porcelain tile on a 45 diagonal, sliding glass doors lead out to your huge screened balcony overlooking the lake facing South, the Master bedroom offers crown moldings, two walk in closets, bath offers a quartz high top double sink vanity, large tiled frameless glass walk in shower & a private lavatory, there are two large nicely appointed guest bedrooms, one is a guest suite that connects to another full hall bath, there is a very nice extra bonus room / office with double French glass doors, plenty of storage closets, 2 car garage, community offers, pickle ball, community pool/spa, exercise room, tennis, clubhouse, billiards & library, close to Fort Myers Beach, I-75 airport & shopping a must see home for the money $$$

For open house information, contact Stan Kleinschmidt, 3.95 Full Service Realty LLC at 239-689-3754

11001 Gulf Reflections Dr, Fort Myers, 33908 3 Beds 2 Baths | $343,000 | Condominium | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Gulf Reflections is a unique development near the beautiful white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. A rarely available Boca Grande condo is a 3-bed 2 bath second floor end unit is professionally decorated throughout. This Florida decorated home has tile in all the wet areas and carpet in bedrooms and living areas. There are zone 1 impact window and doors. The home has an assigned covered parking, assigned uncovered parking and storage room outside the front door of the condo. Gulf Reflections has a community heated pool/spa, exercise room, meeting area with internet and cable access. There is a modest HOA fee of $370.00 per month paid Quarterly. Also, another distinction is compared to other Developments is that there is no CDD tax fee. This unit comes with income for a six month seasonal rental in place for the months of Nov. 2021 through April 2022.

For open house information, contact Rob McNamee, Cornerstone Coastal Properties at 239-989-0111

16500 Kelly Cove Dr, Fort Myers, 33908 2 Beds 2 Baths | $192,900 | Condominium | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This 2nd floor condo with amazing views of golf course and lake is one that needs to be seen to appreciate! The condo is being sold turnkey for your convenience. This unit is in a low density area where only 3 buildings share the pool, tennis/pickle ball and bocce ball courts. Kelly Greens is a fiscally sound community just a short distance to both Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beaches.

For open house information, contact John McNeill, NextHome Advisors at 239-931-9779