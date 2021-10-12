Check out these Des Moines homes on the market

(Des Moines, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Des Moines. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

5235 Chappel Court, Pleasant Hill, 50327 4 Beds 4 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This custom built 2 story is located in the executive Copper Creek Golf Community! Beautiful hardwood floors lead past the formal living room & formal dining room. Bright white kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets, counter space. Sunshine is provided in the eating area from the sliders that lead to a huge deck overlooking the ½ acre yard. Relax in the family room w/fireplace. A pocket door opens to the office nook! Laundry room & half bath finish off the main level. Beautiful staircase leads up to 4 bedrooms. Master suite w/treyed ceiling offers a spa like bathroom w/dbl sink vanity, shower, tub & walk-in closet. Hollywood bathroom is between two other bedrooms & a private bath for the last bedroom. The attached garage is a dream space that can hold more than 4 cars & still give room to tinker & store. This neighborhood is in the desired SEPolk School District, walking distance to golf, lake w/lighted trails & minutes to shopping in Altoona or the bypass to suburbs. Welcome Home!

2216 Tichenor Street, Des Moines, 50317 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Great opportunity for a little work to go a long way. Located just off Guthrie Ave, this home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a 1 car detached garage. The lower level is unfinished and a blank canvas! Call today for private showing. All information obtained from seller and public records.

1108 49Th Street, West Des Moines, 50266 2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to Jefferson Court in West Des Moines! Just minutes from Jordan Creek and all the other great amenities the area has to offer. This 2nd story condo features a spacious kitchen, formal dining room, covered balcony and master bath. There is also a designated laundry area with washer and dryer! You won't have to worry about brushing the snow off your car that you keep in the oversized 1 car garage with lots of extra room for storage. As an added bonus, there is plenty of additional parking spaces for guests.

1404 Sw Sunrise Lane, Ankeny, 50023 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Fabulous Ankeny location with easy access to Prairie Trail and second avenue. The main floor boasts an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a sunroom on the front of the home, a great room with gas fireplace, a master suite with double sinks and a spacious dining room leading to a covered deck with composite decking and a fabulous view. The finished walkout lower level has epoxy floors, an additional bedroom and bathroom and doors walking out to a patio. This home is a great home in great condition on a large corner lot!

