Take a look at these homes on the Shreveport market now

(Shreveport, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shreveport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3417 Sherian Avenue, Bossier City, 71112 4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,098 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Looking for space at affordable price? Well here it is! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a half bath. Separate dining room just off the kitchen and large living space with large windows for natural light in the back side of the house. Fresh paint throughout the home. Floors are new. Mature trees for shade. One of the larger homes in the neighborhood. New roof 2021. Come see today!

705 Winding Willows, Bossier City, 71111 4 Beds 3 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,346 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Ideally located in highly coveted Lakewood neighborhood! This home is MOVE-IN READY and sits on a beautifully landscaped HALF ACRE lot! Remote master bedroom boasts en suite bathroom with double vanities & HUGE walk in closet. Special touches inside & out include separately metered irrigation system, smart thermostat, fresh paint, decorative lighting, wood-look blinds, & custom drink bar. GORGEOUS pergola covered back porch perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Secondary garage or workshop in backyard has floored attic storage, electricity & window unit. Circular driveway with ample parking, includes 220V connection & room for RV parking. New roof being installed Oct 2021. Call now for your private showing!

615 Erie, Shreveport, 71106 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful NEWER home in the midst of other well kept homes makes it stand out for all the right reasons. Neutral colors & trim galore throughout. Built with efficiency in mind beginning with FOAM insulation, Highly efficient HVAC, TANK-LESS water heater, THERMAL windows & doors combined keeps utility bills low. All bedrooms and utility room are upstairs proving a perfect sense of privacy. Home boasts 3 full bathrooms (1 downstairs & 2 upstairs). Ideal location for school, work, shopping & dining. Large Privacy fenced yard with PVC fencing & covered patio is perfect for family BBQing & entertaining.

3630 N Market Street, Shreveport, 71107 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1955

VERY WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN NORTH SHREVEPORT OFF OF NORTH MARKET!! 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL AND 1 HALF BATHROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, BEAUTIFUL BOOKCASE SURROUNDING GAS LOG FIREPLACE!! DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA, AWESOME CLOSETS WITH BUILT INS IN ALL BEDROOMS!! ENCLOSED PORCH AREA! BIG BACKYARD!! NEW HOT WATER HEATER! NEW HVAC!!

