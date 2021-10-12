CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Take a look at these homes on the Shreveport market now

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Shreveport, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shreveport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LQL2_0cOy7Xny00

3417 Sherian Avenue, Bossier City, 71112

4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,098 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Looking for space at affordable price? Well here it is! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a half bath. Separate dining room just off the kitchen and large living space with large windows for natural light in the back side of the house. Fresh paint throughout the home. Floors are new. Mature trees for shade. One of the larger homes in the neighborhood. New roof 2021. Come see today!

For open house information, contact David Schadwinkel, Rachel & Co. Realty at 318-626-5899

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14547993)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnOnW_0cOy7Xny00

705 Winding Willows, Bossier City, 71111

4 Beds 3 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,346 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Ideally located in highly coveted Lakewood neighborhood! This home is MOVE-IN READY and sits on a beautifully landscaped HALF ACRE lot! Remote master bedroom boasts en suite bathroom with double vanities & HUGE walk in closet. Special touches inside & out include separately metered irrigation system, smart thermostat, fresh paint, decorative lighting, wood-look blinds, & custom drink bar. GORGEOUS pergola covered back porch perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Secondary garage or workshop in backyard has floored attic storage, electricity & window unit. Circular driveway with ample parking, includes 220V connection & room for RV parking. New roof being installed Oct 2021. Call now for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Leia Burford, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14682683)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIWEZ_0cOy7Xny00

615 Erie, Shreveport, 71106

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful NEWER home in the midst of other well kept homes makes it stand out for all the right reasons. Neutral colors & trim galore throughout. Built with efficiency in mind beginning with FOAM insulation, Highly efficient HVAC, TANK-LESS water heater, THERMAL windows & doors combined keeps utility bills low. All bedrooms and utility room are upstairs proving a perfect sense of privacy. Home boasts 3 full bathrooms (1 downstairs & 2 upstairs). Ideal location for school, work, shopping & dining. Large Privacy fenced yard with PVC fencing & covered patio is perfect for family BBQing & entertaining.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Stewart, Primeaux Realty, LLC at 318-390-6863

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14659658)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbAIR_0cOy7Xny00

3630 N Market Street, Shreveport, 71107

3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1955

VERY WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN NORTH SHREVEPORT OFF OF NORTH MARKET!! 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL AND 1 HALF BATHROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, BEAUTIFUL BOOKCASE SURROUNDING GAS LOG FIREPLACE!! DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA, AWESOME CLOSETS WITH BUILT INS IN ALL BEDROOMS!! ENCLOSED PORCH AREA! BIG BACKYARD!! NEW HOT WATER HEATER! NEW HVAC!!

For open house information, contact Michele Bailey, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14683369)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Market#Fresh Paint#Water Heater#Irrigation System#Living Space#Rachel Co#Foam
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
422
Followers
555
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy