Take a look at these Syracuse townhomes on the market now

(SYRACUSE, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Syracuse’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

4156A Burningtree Road, Liverpool, 13090 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,999 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Check out this cute Liverpool townhome. Ring alarm system included. Local cable/internet ready. There is plenty of storage space. It also includes a garage with garage door opener, with an outside panel. The home includes a large bay window in the kitchen that lets in plenty of sunlight. 3 bedrooms 1 and a half bath! Don't miss out on this townhome!

309 Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, 13090 2 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Townhouse | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful Grenadier Village townhouse living. Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 level 2 bed, 1-1/2 bath, 1 car garage home. This townhouse has so much to offer with a new furnace, HWH, ac, flooring, paint throughout, new porch on the back and many more updates. The HOA includes exterior maintenance including snow removal, lawn care, driveways, parking lots and water. Grenadier living offers a beautiful boat launch and dock for boats and kayaks, pools, tennis courts, rec centers, hiking and biking trails, public covered area's and a beautiful river view. Offers due Sunday evening, they will be reviewed Monday. Also listed as a single family under MLS # S1352082.

4390 Heritage Dr, Liverpool, 13090 2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Townhouse | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome Home to this lovely spacious townhome in Heritage Park!! This townhome features 2 spacious bedrooms with extra large closet space and a full and 1/4 bath. First floor features an eat-in kitchen, open living room leading to the large deck. This townhome has a partially finished basement with lots of storage space and a huge finished room that can be used for a bedroom, game room, workout room, office, whatever you need! Separate utility room. And as a bonus a one year HSA home warranty is included! Enjoy the convenience to Rt 57/Oswego Road and Route 31 to access major shopping centers, grocery stores and Liverpool Schools. Lots to offer in this care free, maintenance free townhome living including lawnmoving, snow removal and upkeep on the exterior of building! Newer roof already on! Check it out today!

4397 Heritage Drive, Liverpool, 13090 2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Townhouse | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Wonderfully updated, two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhome in Liverpool. Main level showcases brand new oak hardwood floors, a bright kitchen with new backsplash, new porcelain tile floor, oak cabinets & pantry, 1/2 bath, spacious dining room/living room which opens out to a large, new, maintenance-free deck where the backyard is like a park setting. The upper level boasts a large master suite with recently added closet system, shelving, skylights & cathedral ceiling, beautifully renovated full bath with walk-in shower, and a second bedroom. One car garage, driveway parking, backyard shed for storage. Schedule your showing today! Property also listed under MLS S1359630.

