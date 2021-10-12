CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Take a look at these Syracuse townhomes on the market now

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 8 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Syracuse’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Umc8o_0cOy7V2W00

4156A Burningtree Road, Liverpool, 13090

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,999 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Check out this cute Liverpool townhome. Ring alarm system included. Local cable/internet ready. There is plenty of storage space. It also includes a garage with garage door opener, with an outside panel. The home includes a large bay window in the kitchen that lets in plenty of sunlight. 3 bedrooms 1 and a half bath! Don't miss out on this townhome!

For open house information, contact Daniel J Demers, Sell Your Homes Services, LLC at 877-893-6566

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1362854)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABt6K_0cOy7V2W00

309 Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, 13090

2 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Townhouse | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful Grenadier Village townhouse living. Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 level 2 bed, 1-1/2 bath, 1 car garage home. This townhouse has so much to offer with a new furnace, HWH, ac, flooring, paint throughout, new porch on the back and many more updates. The HOA includes exterior maintenance including snow removal, lawn care, driveways, parking lots and water. Grenadier living offers a beautiful boat launch and dock for boats and kayaks, pools, tennis courts, rec centers, hiking and biking trails, public covered area's and a beautiful river view. Offers due Sunday evening, they will be reviewed Monday. Also listed as a single family under MLS # S1352082.

For open house information, contact Michelle Gossner, WEICHERT, REALTORS-TBG at 315-637-0555

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1351735)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgfGz_0cOy7V2W00

4390 Heritage Dr, Liverpool, 13090

2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Townhouse | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome Home to this lovely spacious townhome in Heritage Park!! This townhome features 2 spacious bedrooms with extra large closet space and a full and 1/4 bath. First floor features an eat-in kitchen, open living room leading to the large deck. This townhome has a partially finished basement with lots of storage space and a huge finished room that can be used for a bedroom, game room, workout room, office, whatever you need! Separate utility room. And as a bonus a one year HSA home warranty is included! Enjoy the convenience to Rt 57/Oswego Road and Route 31 to access major shopping centers, grocery stores and Liverpool Schools. Lots to offer in this care free, maintenance free townhome living including lawnmoving, snow removal and upkeep on the exterior of building! Newer roof already on! Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Anne Marie Doyle, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-622-2111

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1357226)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eA5Q_0cOy7V2W00

4397 Heritage Drive, Liverpool, 13090

2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Townhouse | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Wonderfully updated, two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhome in Liverpool. Main level showcases brand new oak hardwood floors, a bright kitchen with new backsplash, new porcelain tile floor, oak cabinets & pantry, 1/2 bath, spacious dining room/living room which opens out to a large, new, maintenance-free deck where the backyard is like a park setting. The upper level boasts a large master suite with recently added closet system, shelving, skylights & cathedral ceiling, beautifully renovated full bath with walk-in shower, and a second bedroom. One car garage, driveway parking, backyard shed for storage. Schedule your showing today! Property also listed under MLS S1359630.

For open house information, contact Gretchen M. Metnick, WEICHERT, REALTORS-TBG at 315-637-0555

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1359226)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Hoa#Llc#Hwh#Flooring#Grenadier#Weichert
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
192
Followers
570
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy