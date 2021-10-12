Check out these homes on the Amarillo market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Amarillo, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Amarillo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3303 Lenwood Dr, Amarillo, 79106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $188,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Buyer got cold feet. Inspector said house was a good one!! This won't last!!! Inspection report is available. Total remodel making this home more proportionate and gorgeous, sweet home and it is for sale!! Seller is putting washer and dryer in it's own utility area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths semiformal dining room HUGE Kitchen / dining combo, hardwood & tile floors throughout. Nice neutral colors and newer appliances. Covered 2 stall carport. Centrally located to. be anywhere in town quick!!

802 Melody Ln, Amarillo, 79108

3 Beds 2 Baths | $247,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home shows it was loved from front to back and everywhere in between. The maintenance free siding and gutters ensure you can enjoy the established flower beds and landscaping front and back. The newly remodeled kitchen will easily host guests and the large open kitchen/dining/living allows for easy conversation. With 2 living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms one with a jetted tub, the other a walk in shower, large fireplace inside, and an insulated workshop and storage building in back, what more could you want?? How about under cabinet lighting and pull outs, pantry, marble bathrooms, plantation shutters and storage galore in the home and RV parking with 30 AMP electric and a large driveway, allowing plenty of space for RV, and guest parking outside. This one has it all!

3 Shinnecock Dr, Amarillo, 79124

6 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,264 Square Feet | Built in 2007

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3 car garage in La Paloma has a media room, amazing backyard, and it doesn't stop there! This home is an entertainer's dream with a spectacular living area that has a stone corner gas log fireplace, hardwood flooring, and opens to the kitchen and back patio. The kitchen offers a large island/eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. The master bedroom is an impressive size with a private patio entrance and grand en-suite bathroom. This bathroom is not one to miss with bold modern touches, a soaker tub, and huge walk in shower! This home is a true 6 bedroom with an upstairs den and separate media room that has built in bunk beds! There are 3 additional bathrooms all with their own style. SEE MORE...

6300 Westcliff Pkwy, Amarillo, 79124

4 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,555 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Back on Market due to sellers cold feet! Immaculate in Westcliff! All electric, spray foam, with granite throughout! This single story home has the perfect layout. Sprawling living room, sun room, spacious kitchen, and every room has a walk in closet! Don't miss this beauty. Low maintenance backyard and large corner lot!

