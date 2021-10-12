Townhomes of Savannah: See what’s on the market

(SAVANNAH, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Savannah, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Savannah, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

44 Fiddlers Court, Savannah, 31419 2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Totally renovated Townhome on Southside. New flooring and appliances, fresh paint, living room with a fireplace, dining area, sunroom, courtyard and wonderful amenities.

3 E 67Th Street #A, Savannah, 31405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Townhouse | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Prime location in the heart of Mid-town! Convenient to major travel routes, supermarkets, shopping, restaurants & medical facilities. The ground level of this updated, well-maintained townhome features a spacious living room, half-bath, kitchen w/ breakfast bar & dining area. Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with access to full baths, & a hall laundry closet. The third floor makes for a large bedroom, media room, home office or playroom ' your choice! Private off-street parking, patio & outdoor storage completes this package for fabulous urban living with NO HOA!

