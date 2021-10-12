CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Townhomes of Savannah: See what’s on the market

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 8 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Savannah, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Savannah, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZKiY_0cOy7SOL00

44 Fiddlers Court, Savannah, 31419

2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Totally renovated Townhome on Southside. New flooring and appliances, fresh paint, living room with a fireplace, dining area, sunroom, courtyard and wonderful amenities.

For open house information, contact Tommy Danos, ERA Southeast Coastal at 912-927-1088

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9049106)


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eX6Qs_0cOy7SOL00

3 E 67Th Street #A, Savannah, 31405

3 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Townhouse | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Prime location in the heart of Mid-town! Convenient to major travel routes, supermarkets, shopping, restaurants & medical facilities. The ground level of this updated, well-maintained townhome features a spacious living room, half-bath, kitchen w/ breakfast bar & dining area. Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with access to full baths, & a hall laundry closet. The third floor makes for a large bedroom, media room, home office or playroom ' your choice! Private off-street parking, patio & outdoor storage completes this package for fabulous urban living with NO HOA!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Ergul, Engel & Volkers Savannah at 912-238-0874

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-VNH540652192)



With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

