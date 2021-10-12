Single-family homes for sale in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) Looking for a house in Lakeland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

8314 Greystone Drive, Lakeland, 33810 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2007

BE NIMBLE, BE QUICK Jump into this 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Copper Ridge Estates. Enter home with double entry foyer. Formal dining room has plenty of room to entertain a crowd with laminate floors, sliding glass door to screened lanai. Home Office or formal living room has large picture window that overlooks front yard. Central family room is spacious enough for evening family time. Kitchen includes all appliances and opens to both family room and dinette area. Dinette has sliding glass doors that open to screened lanai. Master bedroom is ready for your kingsized bed with large window that allows Florida sunshine inside. The main bath features a vanity with twin basins, and a generous size shower and separate jacuzzi tub. Includes large walk in closet. Split bedroom plan has separate pool ready bath. Inside laundry room has additional storage. Enjoy afternoon quiet time under screened lanai overlooking back yard. Chain link fenced back yard provides plenty of room for play set or your favorite plantings. Call now for details!

Coming Spring 2022, Winter Haven, 33881 3 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in None

Join our Interest List by clicking the REQUEST INFO button! Welcome to Winter Haven! Inman Groves, located between Tampa and Orlando is the up and coming community of Winter Haven. Boasting beautiful lakes, a majestic tower, and the largest LEGOLAND in the world, there is no shortage of places to play and explore. Be sure to hunt for antiques in Winter Haven, which is part of Floridas Antique Loop. The area features 554 fresh water lakes, providing for great fishing and water sports. Relax at one of the many parks and trails and enjoy Floridas natural beauty. Winter Haven is perfectly situated to Central Florida attractions and the beaches.

1675 Sailpoint Drive, Bartow, 33830 3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths home is the desirable community of The Lakes. This spacious home in is on an oversized corner lot and is ready for you to make it yours. Updated home with new interior paint, new tile in kitchen, new carpet in stairs, hallway, and NEW AC. Beautiful wood laminate floors in all living areas and bedrooms. Granite kitchen with stainless steel upgraded appliances. Spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs with a powder room in the living area for added convenience. Plenty of parking with the long driveway on both sides wrapping around the corner lot. Enjoy the large fenced in backyard with paved area for grilling or playing ball. Extra storage available in the utility shed. 2017 Roof. 2018 Water heater. No HOA or restrictions. Become of a part of this well-established neighborhood. Opportunities such as this one rarely come up in this community. Don’t miss out, this one won’t last!

125 Reflection Boulevard, Auburndale, 33823 4 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,333 Square Feet | Built in 1993

A highly desirable "The Reflections of Juliana" home! One of the original gated communities in Auburndale, this very well maintained home is owned by the original owner that built it, new roof (1 month old), huge family room with a wood burning fireplace, formal living room (would make a fantastic 12 x 10 office conversion), formal dining room, 4 bedroom split plan with inside laundry and a great kitchen. Almost 1/2 acre lot (.46 acre) at the end of a Cul-de-Sac, has a highly sought after extra parking pad for boat/RV storage, etc... Vinyl fenced back yard. Most all of the homes in The Reflections of Juliana have large lots and are not stacked on top of each other. As you know, well priced homes don’t last a day in this hot market. Call me today and take advantage of this great opportunity!!!

