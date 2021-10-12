These houses are for sale in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mobile area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

459 Charles V Street, Satsuma, 36572 4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3/1 bathroom home in Vaughan's Palisades! Located in Satsuma School District! This home has a large open foyer with a large formal dinning room off to one side and a large office to the other side. This leads into the beautiful living room with a wood burning fireplace, large screen with projector and 2 sets of French Doors leading out onto the back patio. Just off the living area is the large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, large island and Stainless steel appliances. Down the hall is the 1/2 bath and laundry room which leads out to the double car garage. There is a Master bedroom and Master bathroom both on the main floor and 2nd floor. Both large rooms with separate bath and shower and double sinks. The additional bedrooms and bath and a large bonus room is located on the second floor. All very large with double closets and carpet that looks like new! Home has great curb appeal and nice sized backyard. Beautiful home for a large family with plenty of space and or growth. More pictures to come! All measurements are approximate and not guaranteed!

1474 Cedar Crescent, Mobile, 36605 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,129 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 1978

BOM PENDING RELEASE OF SALE. Their loss is your gain. This is a VRM listing. Seller will entertain offers between $119,900-129,900. Your new home is waiting for you. Beautifully updated home and it is sitting on an acre of land. The interior of the home has been freshly painted and redone. There is no carpet in this home. There are tile floors in the living areas. Laminate flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been repainted with a glass tile backsplash and it has all fixtures and new appliances that stay with the home. The bathroom has all new fixtures, vanity and a soaker tub that is perfect for a private spa. The huge family room/den has a fireplace with the tile surround. Perfect for entertaining family and friends or it can easily be converted into a master bedroom. Out back, there are 2 patios, one is covered the other is not. Luscious grass covers the backyard which is completely fenced. There is overgrowth lining the fence line for additional privacy. Convenient to shopping, recreation, downtown Mobile, I-65 and I-10. This home will not last. Call your favorite realtor today to schedule your private showing.

66 Houston, Mobile, 36606 3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in None

This Adorable Historic Cottage on Houston Street has beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings! It is located on a shaded corner lot with off street parking. Home offers a nice front porch, living room, formal dining room, kitchen and sunroom overlooking the back yard. Master bedroom has a master bathroom with full walk in shower and vanity. There are two additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. You must see this home in person to appreciate all that it has to offer!

9073 Timbercreek, Spanish Fort, 36527 5 Beds 5 Baths | $794,700 | Single Family Residence | 5,136 Square Feet | Built in 2000

THIS EXQUISTIE, EXECUTIVE HOME HAS ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES FOR THE DISCERNING BUYER, SO LOOK NO FURTHER!!! IN ADDITION, THIS STUNNER OFFERS EVERYTHING AND MORE: IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN PRESTIGIOUS AND SOUGHT AFTER TIMBERCREEK. THE FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OVERLOOKS THE POPULAR GOLF COURSE AND OFFERS THE ADDED ATTRACTION OF BEING DIAMETRICALLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE ACTIVITY CENTER AND POOL COMPLEX. UPON ENTERING, YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THE STUNNING FOYER WHICH OPENS INTO THE DAZZLING LIVING AREA WITH SOARING CEILINGS PLUS THE HANDSOME FIREPLACE. THIS IS ADJACENT TO THE MASTER LIVING AREA AND INCLUDES: HIS AND HERS CLOSETS AND AN ENORMOUS GLAMOOUR BATH. THERE IS ALSO ANOTHER MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM, ADJACENT TO THE MASTER WHICH COULD BE AN OFFICE, NURSERY OR ANOTHER BEDROOM. THE HUGE LIVING AREA IS ALSO FLANKED BY THE FORMAL DINING ROOM, WHICH FLOWS INTO THE OVERSIZED GOURMET KITCHEN, BREAKFAST ROOM AND GREAT ROOM. THERE IS ALSO A SCREENED PORCH AND DECK WHICH OVERLOOK THE GOLF COURSE. CONTINUING YOUR TOUR, GO UP THE ELEGANT STAIRWAY WITH THE EUROPEAN CHANDELIER. IT FLOWS INTO AND FORMS A DRAMATIC BRIDGE WHICH TAKES US TO 3 BEDROOM SUITES AND AN OVERSIZED ACTIVITY ROOM WHICH COULD HAVE MYRIAD POSSIBILITIES SUCH AS: A PLAYROOM, GAME ROOM, HOME THEATER OR OFFICE. THERE IS ALSO A LARGE UPSTAIRS UNFINISHED AREA, WHICH COULD BE MADE INTO ANOTHER BEDROOM OR WHATEVER YOUR IMAGINATION COULD ENVISION FOR THIS FANTASTIC SPACE. SO, PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT NOW, FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR OF THIS CLASSIC, COMFORTABLE AND CONVENIENT FAMILY HOME, WHICH WILL NOT LAST LONG. ***LISTING BROKER MAKES NO REPRESENTATION TO SQUARE FOOTAGE ACCURACY. BUYER TO VERIFY.

