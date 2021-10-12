Take a look at these homes for sale in Anchorage

(Anchorage, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Anchorage than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3412 Wiley Post Loop, Anchorage, 99517 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,929 Square Feet | Built in 1981

First time on the market in nearly 30 years. Spacious freshly painted4 bedroom West Anchorage ZZL. 2.75 Baths, full laundry room, spacious pantry, wood burning fireplace and so much more. Open beautifully remodeled kitchen. Large back deck in fenced yard with storage shed. Three bedrooms upstairs and one down. Primary bedroom has two closets and private bath. Detached heated two car garage.

For open house information, contact Shay Ernisse, Keller Williams - Anchorage at 907-865-6500

3202 Woodland Park Drive, Anchorage, 99517 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Vintage Spenard ranch home with basement, storage sheds, additional alley access. Close to schools, services, midtown, space for garden, pets.

For open house information, contact BOB BROCK, RE/MAX DYNAMIC PROPERTIES at 907-261-7603