CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Homes for sale in Fayetteville: New listings

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 8 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Looking for a house in Fayetteville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Fayetteville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuwvg_0cOy7NDw00

754 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, 28306

3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Fantastic Opportunity to Build your Investment Portfolio! This Property contains 2 Dwellings! A 3 bedroom, & 2 bedroom garage apartment! Live in one and rent the other, or use them strictly for investment! Can also be Purchased with adjoining property. FULLY OCCUPIED! Front home rents for $675 and the back home rents for $625

For open house information, contact Sascha Lynn Davis, EXP Realty, LLC at 877-477-1901

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-245801)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oH1j_0cOy7NDw00

822 Ancient Court, Fayetteville, 28312

5 Beds 4 Baths | $735,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 2006

AMAZING Custom Built Brick Home in Baywood Golf Community with NO HOA DUES situated on an acre with rear lot view of #8 Fairway Green & #9 Tee Box. EVERY detail you could imagine in this 5BR 4BA 5300+sq ft home.GRAND Foyer, FORMAL Living & Dining with CUSTOM Moldings, Arched Openings & 9ft Ceilings.Hardwood Floors in Main living area, Tile in Wet Areas. SPACIOUS Gourmet Kitchen w/ designer cabinets, GRANITE TOPS, BARTOP, LARGE breakfast area. MORNING Room or STUDY off kitchen. HUGE Laundry Area. ENORMOUS Master Suite with French Doors that Open to Covered Porch.GLAMOROUS ENSUITE bath. Double vanity sinks with granite tops. RELAXING soaking tub. TILED shower. EXERCISE Room w/ SUANA on 1st floor. MASSIVE Bonus space up for MEDAIA OR Theatre Room, pre plumbed for a wet bar. Additional Guest Rooms w/closets up and Full Bath. BEAUTIFUL covered Patio for ENTERTAINING overlooking the relaxing INGROUND POOL. MATURE Landscaping. Wrought iron FENCE. A STUNNING Home to preview. A MUST SEE !

For open house information, contact Michelle Morris, NextHome Integrity First at 910-302-7171

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-180421)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCUqM_0cOy7NDw00

1713 Fort Bragg Road, Fayetteville, 28303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1935

You'll LOVE this CHARMING 3BR 2 BA CRAFTSMEN in the Historic HAYMOUNT District. Appreciate the DETAILS of this 1930's build with so many VINTAGE touches WITH updated maintenance. ROOF (2016) HVAC NEW DUCT (2016) VINYL WINDOWS (2016). SPACIOUS ROOMS with MAIN BEDROOM DOWN. MANY cabinets and counter space for those who enjoy cooking. Kitchen BARTOP and EAT IN Area. CUSTOM details, CROWN moldings, and HARDWOOD floors show off the CRAFTSMENSHIP of this fine home. BEAUTIFUL living room with FIREPLACE. FORMAL dining room for entertaining and HOLIDAY Events. FULL Unfinished BASEMENT downstairs. FENCED rear yard, Detached WORKSHOP and Detached GARAGE. Located in walk-about area CONVENIENT to the Theatre, Haymount Post Office, Local QUAINT dining, boutique shops. Minutes from DOWNTON Fayetteville where you can take in the Military Museum, catch a game of BASEBALL in the fabulous Segra Stadium or visit more restaurants and ENJOY more shopping. Reasonable commute to Fort Bragg. A MUST SEE !

For open house information, contact Michelle Morris, NextHome Integrity First at 910-302-7171

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-184859)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Exercise#Financial Advisors#Cooking#Americans#Exp Realty#Llc#Baywood Golf Community#Living Dining#Hardwood Floors#Gourmet#Bartop#French#Medaia#Miche
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
582
Followers
542
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy