Homes for sale in Fayetteville: New listings

754 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, 28306 3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Fantastic Opportunity to Build your Investment Portfolio! This Property contains 2 Dwellings! A 3 bedroom, & 2 bedroom garage apartment! Live in one and rent the other, or use them strictly for investment! Can also be Purchased with adjoining property. FULLY OCCUPIED! Front home rents for $675 and the back home rents for $625

822 Ancient Court, Fayetteville, 28312 5 Beds 4 Baths | $735,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 2006

AMAZING Custom Built Brick Home in Baywood Golf Community with NO HOA DUES situated on an acre with rear lot view of #8 Fairway Green & #9 Tee Box. EVERY detail you could imagine in this 5BR 4BA 5300+sq ft home.GRAND Foyer, FORMAL Living & Dining with CUSTOM Moldings, Arched Openings & 9ft Ceilings.Hardwood Floors in Main living area, Tile in Wet Areas. SPACIOUS Gourmet Kitchen w/ designer cabinets, GRANITE TOPS, BARTOP, LARGE breakfast area. MORNING Room or STUDY off kitchen. HUGE Laundry Area. ENORMOUS Master Suite with French Doors that Open to Covered Porch.GLAMOROUS ENSUITE bath. Double vanity sinks with granite tops. RELAXING soaking tub. TILED shower. EXERCISE Room w/ SUANA on 1st floor. MASSIVE Bonus space up for MEDAIA OR Theatre Room, pre plumbed for a wet bar. Additional Guest Rooms w/closets up and Full Bath. BEAUTIFUL covered Patio for ENTERTAINING overlooking the relaxing INGROUND POOL. MATURE Landscaping. Wrought iron FENCE. A STUNNING Home to preview. A MUST SEE !

1713 Fort Bragg Road, Fayetteville, 28303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1935

You'll LOVE this CHARMING 3BR 2 BA CRAFTSMEN in the Historic HAYMOUNT District. Appreciate the DETAILS of this 1930's build with so many VINTAGE touches WITH updated maintenance. ROOF (2016) HVAC NEW DUCT (2016) VINYL WINDOWS (2016). SPACIOUS ROOMS with MAIN BEDROOM DOWN. MANY cabinets and counter space for those who enjoy cooking. Kitchen BARTOP and EAT IN Area. CUSTOM details, CROWN moldings, and HARDWOOD floors show off the CRAFTSMENSHIP of this fine home. BEAUTIFUL living room with FIREPLACE. FORMAL dining room for entertaining and HOLIDAY Events. FULL Unfinished BASEMENT downstairs. FENCED rear yard, Detached WORKSHOP and Detached GARAGE. Located in walk-about area CONVENIENT to the Theatre, Haymount Post Office, Local QUAINT dining, boutique shops. Minutes from DOWNTON Fayetteville where you can take in the Military Museum, catch a game of BASEBALL in the fabulous Segra Stadium or visit more restaurants and ENJOY more shopping. Reasonable commute to Fort Bragg. A MUST SEE !

