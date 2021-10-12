These houses are for sale in Salem

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

 8 days ago

(SALEM, OR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Salem area:

1722 Elk River St Nw, Salem, 97304

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A perfect West Salem home for anyone! 3 bed/2 full bath, open living room and dining room concept. Granite countertops, vaulted ceilings with beautiful light throughout the home. Freshly updated landscaping, and a really well cared for interior make this home completely move in ready. Located on a quiet dead end street! This is a perfect opportunity for someone looking to get into an amazing home at a great price.

For open house information, contact CADEN LENO, HOMESMART REALTY GROUP at 971-599-5865

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-784610)

1765 Kansas Av Ne, Salem, 97301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Totally charming home in great location only 2 blocks to Englewood School & Park. Arches, coved ceilings & hardwood flooring. Impressive recent upgrades include Roof, Paint, Vinyl Windows, LVP floors, Furnace & Sewer Line. 351 sf garage with new sheet rock and nicely finished. Fun enclosed "party shed" with fireplace makes for great additional outdoor space. Big fenced backyard with patio.

For open house information, contact LEVI WILSON, NED BAKER REAL ESTATE at 503-364-6797

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-783461)

5679 Waterford Wy N, Keizer, 97303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $564,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,758 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Inland Shores in Keizer! 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath- plus a den! Room to stretch out in this well laid out 2758 sq foot home. Featuring an updated kitchen w/granite counters, new LVP, newer appliances, newer interior paint, fully landscaped, and fenced! Dining area opens to the covered patio, formal dining room, and formal family room with a gas fireplace, are open and bright! Wake up in a amazing master suite w/sitting area, jacuzzi tub & long vanity w/double sink. All with access to the private Staats Lake!

For open house information, contact ERIC WELLARD and BRIAN BEMIS, RE/MAX INTEGRITY - SALEM BRANCH at 503-587-1600

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-783740)

2070 Popcorn Ct Nw, Salem, 97304

4 Beds 4 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,125 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spacious 4 bedroom West Salem beauty w/bonus room!! Well maintained 3,125 Sq Ft home located in a quiet cul de sac features new; roof, AC, exterior paint, fencing, primary bathroom & downstairs bath. Spacious primary bedroom features gas fireplace, french doors to deck & newly reno bathroom w/separate jetted tub & tiled shower. Large dining room feels nestled in the tree - enjoy the semi wrap deck all seasons! 2 car tandem garages with extra storage room. Home may be possible for dual living.

For open house information, contact LILLIAN KAY, HOMESMART REALTY GROUP at 971-599-5865

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-783933)

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

