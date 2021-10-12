House hunting in Madison? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(MADISON, WI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Madison or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Madison condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1219 Rutledge St, Madison, 53703 2 Beds 1 Bath | $465,000 | Condominium | 1,319 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Spectacular Lake Monona Views & Pier Access! A rare find in this area. This unit features a fully remodeled open kitchen/living space, wood-burning fireplace & updated appliances throughout. Third Lake Condominiums, a unique six-unit association is located in the vibrant Williamson/Marquette neighborhood. Enjoy views of the water from your kitchen/living rm or private 463 sq ft brick patio assigned to just your unit. Updated windows across the entire back of unit. You will wake up to beautiful sunrises over the water from your large master suite. 2nd bedrm w/plenty of closet storage space. Bonus rm for 3rd sleeping area or office. Lively Orton Park just down the street. Walk to eclectic shops, restaurants, stores on Willy Street. Assigned parking space. Pier & lakeside lawn available.

107 Shato Ln, Monona, 53716 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1997

These units don't come up often, especially on the first floor with private entrance! Roomy and open, with 9' ceilings and ceiling fans throughout, this unit will both impress and make you feel right at home! If you like nature, this association is next to the Edna Taylor Conservancy and close to the Aldo Leopold Nature Center with lovely paths throughout. On top of all that, the room sizes are generous, there are TWO underground heated parking spaces, dedicated storage space and so much more. Don't wait!

817 Harrington Dr, Madison, 53718 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Ranch style condo with attached 2 car garage. Right next to Door Creek Park and Trails. Open concept with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Sun room and private deck. Master has walk in closets, attached bath with dual vanity and walk in shower. Unfinished basement has huge potential and is one of the few units with egress windows allowing for lower level bedroom and bath. Due to supply issues carpet is currently delayed however, will be installed by September 28th.

2138 Allen Blvd, Middleton, 53562 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Condo fee INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER, WATER SOFTENER, SEWER & WATER - you only pay for electricity! End Unit condo located in the far corner of Jamestown Newbury Association. Peaceful private patio. Extra large storage unit with 1 car garage. Perfect location on busline, across from Lake Mendota. 2 spacious bdrms and updated bath.

