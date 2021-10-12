CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

House hunting in Madison? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Madison Today
Madison Today
 8 days ago

(MADISON, WI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Madison or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Madison condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nO0ZC_0cOy7LSU00

1219 Rutledge St, Madison, 53703

2 Beds 1 Bath | $465,000 | Condominium | 1,319 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Spectacular Lake Monona Views & Pier Access! A rare find in this area. This unit features a fully remodeled open kitchen/living space, wood-burning fireplace & updated appliances throughout. Third Lake Condominiums, a unique six-unit association is located in the vibrant Williamson/Marquette neighborhood. Enjoy views of the water from your kitchen/living rm or private 463 sq ft brick patio assigned to just your unit. Updated windows across the entire back of unit. You will wake up to beautiful sunrises over the water from your large master suite. 2nd bedrm w/plenty of closet storage space. Bonus rm for 3rd sleeping area or office. Lively Orton Park just down the street. Walk to eclectic shops, restaurants, stores on Willy Street. Assigned parking space. Pier & lakeside lawn available.

For open house information, contact Tami McFarlane, Restaino & Associates ERA Powered at 608-833-7777

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1902308)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yjMD_0cOy7LSU00

107 Shato Ln, Monona, 53716

2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1997

These units don't come up often, especially on the first floor with private entrance! Roomy and open, with 9' ceilings and ceiling fans throughout, this unit will both impress and make you feel right at home! If you like nature, this association is next to the Edna Taylor Conservancy and close to the Aldo Leopold Nature Center with lovely paths throughout. On top of all that, the room sizes are generous, there are TWO underground heated parking spaces, dedicated storage space and so much more. Don't wait!

For open house information, contact Brian Montrey, Realty Executives Cooper Spransy at 608-661-7900

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1919068)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpQSB_0cOy7LSU00

817 Harrington Dr, Madison, 53718

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Ranch style condo with attached 2 car garage. Right next to Door Creek Park and Trails. Open concept with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Sun room and private deck. Master has walk in closets, attached bath with dual vanity and walk in shower. Unfinished basement has huge potential and is one of the few units with egress windows allowing for lower level bedroom and bath. Due to supply issues carpet is currently delayed however, will be installed by September 28th.

For open house information, contact Damien Smith, Keller Williams Realty at 608-831-0800

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1918944)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kQpq_0cOy7LSU00

2138 Allen Blvd, Middleton, 53562

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Condo fee INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER, WATER SOFTENER, SEWER & WATER - you only pay for electricity! End Unit condo located in the far corner of Jamestown Newbury Association. Peaceful private patio. Extra large storage unit with 1 car garage. Perfect location on busline, across from Lake Mendota. 2 spacious bdrms and updated bath.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Tobias, Stark Company, REALTORS at 608-221-4000

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1918838)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Condos#Realtors#House Hunting#Restaurants#Williamson Marquette#Restaino Associates Era
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
141
Followers
539
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy