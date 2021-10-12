Take a look at these homes on the Naples market now

(Naples, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Naples will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

6280 Bellerive Ave, Naples, 34119 2 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Condominium | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Location & View! You'll fall in love with this immaculate condo in Bellerive at the Vineyards! Enjoy relaxing on your spacious lanai with a highly coveted southern exposure. You'll see birds & turtles in the pond; deer & golfers on the course. This 2nd floor end unit has lots of windows & soaring ceilings to make your home feel bright & open. This property has been meticulously cared for & is being sold turnkey so you can start enjoying the Florida lifestyle immediately! New Lenox AC was installed last year. Property comes with assigned carport & detached storage room. Bellerive has a community pool & clubhouse so it's easy to meet your neighbors. The Vineyards is a high demand community in North Naples offering gorgeous landscaping, miles of walking/biking paths, a huge neighborhood park & restaurants/medical facilities nearby. The Vineyards Country Club has a variety of optional golf & social memberships. The main clubhouse has been recently updated.

7575 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Naples, 34108 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,195,000 | Condominium | 3,135 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Luxurious Living in Montenero at Pelican Bay. High-end furnishings and finishes make this an amazing unit with Western Sunset Views of the preserve and beach access. With over 2,600 SF, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo boasts large, natural stone tile laid on the diagonal throughout, volume ceilings, crown molding, faux wall finishes, and custom plantation shutters. The bright and light kitchen with white custom cabinetry and GE Monogram appliances, black granite countertops and wood flooring which is open to the lanai and large windows to allow for natural light. The formal dining area with custom lighting makes entertaining easy. Natural sunlight brightens this master bedroom complete with large en-suite. Dual sinks, separate, jetted soaking tub, frameless glass shower door, built-in vanity, and custom mirrors. Two additional suites with lanai access are private and ready for your guest. Interior laundry for convenience. Screened and tiled lanai creates a large outdoor living space. Private beaches. Gulf-side dining. Top-tier tennis. Chic shopping. At Pelican Bay, your elegant residence is just the beginning the key to world-class amenities and a lifestyle not found anywhere else.

6393 Legacy Cir, Naples, 34113 3 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Condominium | 2,686 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Legacy at Lely, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full baths, and 2 car garage. This unit also comes with it's own private elevator. This is a second floor corner unit that has over 2600 sqft of living space, but feels much bigger. Open and bright, this condo features diagonal cut tile in the kitchen, great room and hallways. Open kitchen with custom wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Large master suite with shower and separate roman tub and dual sinks. Large utility room with custom cabinets. Amazing lake view. Interior photos coming soon.

3271 Tamara Dr, Naples, 34109 3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Townhouse | 1,437 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Key west style town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a one car attached garage. Living room dining, kitchen, back open porch, and a half bathroom downstairs. The total REMODLED kitchen area has glass sliding doors that open into an open porch. The unit is IN A very convenient and desirable location, close to the beach, I-75, and shopping. Rated A school zone. Roof and A/C are 2 years old. Tenant in place until 2/5/2022 @ $1800 a month and would love to stay. Condo Fees include: Basic Cable, High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Pest Control.

