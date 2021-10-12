CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Lubbock

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 8 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Looking for a house in Lubbock? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Lubbock listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obFSk_0cOy7Jh200

409 Ranger, Wolfforth, 79382

4 Beds 2 Baths | $302,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This captivating Frenship Mesa Estates home is a one-story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. The kitchen includes oversized breakfast bar with beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept floorplan boasts large combined family room and dining area. The primary suite features a sloped ceiling and attractive primary bath with dual vanities, water closet and walk-in closet. Enjoy the standard rear covered patio located off the family room! This home also includes smart home automation. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Kelsey Watts, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202110023)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1czc_0cOy7Jh200

317 Ranger Street, Wolfforth, 79382

4 Beds 2 Baths | $302,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton Lubbock is excited to announce our first community, Frenship Mesa, is now selling! Located in beautiful, Wolfforth, Texas, Frenship Mesa is the community youve been waiting for. Located off of Dowden Road just minutes away from Frenship Highschool. Residents will enjoy easy access to nearby parks, dining & shopping. D.R. Horton has been designing and building quality homes since 1978 and we are happy to offer new homes in the Lubbock area. To receive more information about this community, email Lubbockinfo@drhorton.com.

For open house information, contact Lubbock Online Sales D.R. Horton - Lubbock

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-40810-408-40810-408100000-0008)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLK3j_0cOy7Jh200

8612 Kirby Avenue, Lubbock, 79424

4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,027 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Absolutely stunning custom built home in the Frenship School District. This home is located on an oversize corner lot, and has gorgeous curb appeal with beautiful landscaping. Enter through the custom double iron doors into a huge open concept living area. Features all custom trim and wood work, with hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Huge kitchen island that seats 10 people. All stainless steal appliances and built-in refrigerator/freezer. Huge master suite with stylish master bathroom, complete with 2 sinks and walk-in closet with built ins. The second bedroom also has its own private bathroom. Awesome bonus/game room on second floor with a built-in bar. Yard has a 7 ft privacy fence with concrete curbing and hot tub that will stay for the new owners to enjoy. Over size garage with epoxy flooring and 3 big windows. This home is truly one of a kind!

For open house information, contact Trajen Johnson, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108277)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DThbs_0cOy7Jh200

4219 51St St, Lubbock, 79413

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,931 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This wonderful 3/2 family home sits just east of Quaker in central Lubbock and offers two large living areas, including a media room, 3 spacious bedrooms and a beautiful kitchen with an attached eating area. This home offers laminate flooring in great shape throughout and is move in ready. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Casey Klingensmith, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11944406)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Wolfforth, TX
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
369
Followers
544
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy