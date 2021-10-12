Single-family homes for sale in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Looking for a house in Lubbock? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

409 Ranger, Wolfforth, 79382 4 Beds 2 Baths | $302,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This captivating Frenship Mesa Estates home is a one-story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. The kitchen includes oversized breakfast bar with beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept floorplan boasts large combined family room and dining area. The primary suite features a sloped ceiling and attractive primary bath with dual vanities, water closet and walk-in closet. Enjoy the standard rear covered patio located off the family room! This home also includes smart home automation. Schedule your showing today!

317 Ranger Street, Wolfforth, 79382 4 Beds 2 Baths | $302,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton Lubbock is excited to announce our first community, Frenship Mesa, is now selling! Located in beautiful, Wolfforth, Texas, Frenship Mesa is the community youve been waiting for. Located off of Dowden Road just minutes away from Frenship Highschool. Residents will enjoy easy access to nearby parks, dining & shopping. D.R. Horton has been designing and building quality homes since 1978 and we are happy to offer new homes in the Lubbock area. To receive more information about this community, email Lubbockinfo@drhorton.com.

8612 Kirby Avenue, Lubbock, 79424 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,027 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Absolutely stunning custom built home in the Frenship School District. This home is located on an oversize corner lot, and has gorgeous curb appeal with beautiful landscaping. Enter through the custom double iron doors into a huge open concept living area. Features all custom trim and wood work, with hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Huge kitchen island that seats 10 people. All stainless steal appliances and built-in refrigerator/freezer. Huge master suite with stylish master bathroom, complete with 2 sinks and walk-in closet with built ins. The second bedroom also has its own private bathroom. Awesome bonus/game room on second floor with a built-in bar. Yard has a 7 ft privacy fence with concrete curbing and hot tub that will stay for the new owners to enjoy. Over size garage with epoxy flooring and 3 big windows. This home is truly one of a kind!

4219 51St St, Lubbock, 79413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,931 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This wonderful 3/2 family home sits just east of Quaker in central Lubbock and offers two large living areas, including a media room, 3 spacious bedrooms and a beautiful kitchen with an attached eating area. This home offers laminate flooring in great shape throughout and is move in ready. Schedule your showing today!

