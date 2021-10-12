CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Home ownership in Akron is within reach with townhouses like these

 8 days ago

(AKRON, OH) If you’re on the market for a home in Akron, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Akron, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGCiB_0cOy7IoJ00

1625 Cypress Ct, Stow, 44224

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Townhouse | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Rosecliff townhome villa radiates elegance by blending sophistication and low-maintenance living. The first floor features a 2 foot extension, soaring 9 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets, ample counter space, and a pantry for extra storage. In the main living area, the great room opens into the dining room and kitchen, ideal for gatherings. Upstairs, a loft, 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room offer complete comfort. In your luxury owner's suite, find double walk-in closets and elevated dual vanities. This has an unfinished basement for tons of storage or finish it later. To Be Built. Photos for representation only.

For open house information, contact Karen E Richardson, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4320527)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0Oxb_0cOy7IoJ00

208 Saint Clair Dr, Akron, 44307

2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Townhouse | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Welcome to 208 Saint Clair Dr, Akron, OH. This beautiful Canal Park condominium features 2 beds with 1.5 baths and 1,176 square feet of living space above ground plus a full basement that can be finished for additional living space! The first floor offers a spacious living room with so much natural light, an eat-in kitchen, half bath and patio doors that lead to a private enclosed patio. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with the master bedroom overlooking the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail with beautiful park views and a full bath. Updates include new flooring and paint throughout and kitchen backsplash. Need more? This property is minutes from shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, entertainment like Lock 2, Lock 3 and Lock 4 parks, Cascade Plaza, Akron Civic Theater, hiking and biking trails, and more. If you are looking for the perfect home then this is it! Schedule your private showing today so you can make 208 Saint Clair Dr, Akron, OH your new home!

For open house information, contact Dustin Purtan, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4320646)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGqar_0cOy7IoJ00

1975 Stansberry Cir, Akron, 44313

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Townhouse | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome to Greystone Luxury condominiums. This is a must see, renovated, move-in ready unit with tons of upgrades. You are welcomed into a 2 story foyer with tons of natural light and leads you into a great room with vaulted ceilings, custom entertainment center and beverage station. Large eat-in kitchen with large peninsula and quartz counter tops with touch faucet. Spacious master with large walk-in closet with closet system and master bath with his and her walk-in shower. The second floor encompasses a modern railing catwalk, spacious loft with custom wall feature, 2 large additional bedrooms, and a recently updated bathroom. The backyard encompasses a patio with a pond and fountain. Recent updates include laminate flooring 8/21, carpet 8/21, new roof 7/21, appliances 8/21, hot water tank 2019, AC unit 2020. Next door to Nature Realm. Close to nearby shops. Warranty included. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.

For open house information, contact Joshua M Parker, Century 21 HomeStar at 440-449-9100

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4323470)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4Nee_0cOy7IoJ00

1627 Cypress Ct, Stow, 44224

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,990 | Townhouse | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome Home to The Rosecliff - This beautifully laid out 3bd 2.5bth townhome has it all, blending sophistication and low-maintenance living. The first floor features soaring 9 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with 42" upgraded cabinets, luxury vinyl plank floors, large island, ample counter space, and a pantry for extra storage. In the main living area, the great room opens into the dining area, complete with French doors, and kitchen, ideal for gatherings. Upstairs, a loft, 2 spacious guest bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room offer complete comfort. In your luxury owner's suite, find TWO walk-in closets, and elevated dual vanities. In the full basement, you’ll find a LARGE storage area and separate utility room. To Be Built. Photos for representation only. Schedule your showing today! It won’t be on the market for long…

For open house information, contact Karen E Richardson, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4320524)

