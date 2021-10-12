Take a look at these Reno townhomes on the market now

(RENO, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Reno’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

504 Mill Street, Reno, 89502 1 Bed 1 Bath | $441,000 | Townhouse | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New and ready for you! High Street Townhomes a new community in downtown Reno walking distance to community favorites and new experiences. Each residence features quality construction with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, solid core doors exciting lighting and beautiful flooring. With the exciting midtown and downtown nearby and a hip new coffee caf next door this is sure to be the most talked about downtown opportunity.

For open house information, contact Jean Merkelbach, Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe at 177-558-87710

104 High Street, Reno, 89502 1 Bed 1 Bath | $445,000 | Townhouse | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 2020

For open house information, contact Jean Merkelbach, Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe at 177-558-87710

6850 Sharlands Ave, Reno, 89523 2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,999 | Townhouse | 930 Square Feet | Built in 2001

From top to bottom, everything in this turn-key, move-in ready property has been renovated without sparring any expense. Complete with waterproof laminate flooring with QuietWalk Plus underlayment, ultra-thick stain resistant double padded carpet with neutral Frost and Swiss Coffee paint on walls/ceilings throughout. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with timeless style including crisp, white 3 cm quartz countertops, each with under mounted sinks by Kraus and American Standard; all with brushed nickel faucets/hardware atop customized Derby Cotton cabinets and vanities with soft close, dove-tail drawers. The kitchen is accented by white subway tile backsplash and is equipped with Samsung appliances including dishwasher, microwave, glass stove-top, oven and spacious counter-depth French door refrigerator. All modern overhead lighting fixtures and fans are new, complete with LED lighting to provide daylight brightness for the main living room, dining area, kitchen and both bathrooms. Light switches, outlets, air vents and smoke detectors are all new; the included Google Nest thermostat adds technological capability to operate both the central heating and air even when you’re away. Other amenities of this beautiful property include: Hunter Douglas Palm Beach plantation shutter window coverings with an accordion style Bypass and decorative valance to accent the sliding glass door, new GE washer and dryer, American Standard toilets, Derby Cotton pantry in kitchen and laundry room, brushed nickel door and closet hardware, main door keyless entry, delightful property management staff, HOA included water, trash, cable, gym, pool and more!

For open house information, contact Jalon Woodard, Keller Williams Group One Inc. at 775-823-8787

2460 Tecumseh Way, Sparks, 89436 3 Beds 4 Baths | $459,675 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The standard features include Magnetic Luxury Vinyl Flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, shaker style cabinets, and electrical hookup in the garage for an electric car charging station. Community amenities include a sports court, BBQ & Picnic area, dog area, water feature, landscaping, walking/jogging path, Tot Lot, and additional parking. 2021/2022 fiscal tax year taxes listed are for property ONLY without a finished structure due to new construction. Photos are artistic renderings.

For open house information, contact Larissa Osborn, Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch at 775-850-7000