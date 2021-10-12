CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Townhomes of Tallahassee: See what’s on the market

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 8 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Tallahassee’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Tallahassee, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0quUsd_0cOy7G2r00

5028 Hampton Ridge, Tallahassee, 32311

2 Beds 2 Baths | $191,900 | Townhouse | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A beautiful community just minutes away from downtown, with all underground utilities. A perfect starter home or investment. This is Well maintained, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Town home in popular Hampton Creek boasts Large bedrooms, volume ceilings, screened back porch, Kenmore Appliances, walk-in-closets, Large open Kitchen with Bar ,light and bright space. Split Bedroom plan and 1 car Garage , Privacy fenced back yard and screened porch overlooking Green area open space This town home shows like new.This is a must see Home and great investment opportunity. Seller request closing to be set at the end of October. Shown by appointment only.

For open house information, contact Fariba Baniahmad, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336656)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eifOA_0cOy7G2r00

1410 Nena Hills, Tallahassee, 32304

4 Beds 4 Baths | $169,900 | Townhouse | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Spacious 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathroom townhouse on a quiet road with no through traffic. Over 1700 sq ft. Clean and ready to move in. Great investment potential. Wood vinyl and tile downstairs, carpeted bedrooms. Privacy fence. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Bar Seating. Open floor plan downstairs. Minutes from all the universities, Capital Circle, and downtown! Perfect for students, investors and first time homebuyers!

For open house information, contact Stephen Kreider, Pro Players Realty USA at 850-942-7653

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336383)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCqel_0cOy7G2r00

2592 Panther Creek, Tallahassee, 32308

2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Townhouse | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Under contract, but accepting backup offers. Move-in ready! Nice 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse with fireplace in Mahan/Buck Lake area. Many updates and remodeling in kitchen/baths and flooring throughout. Galley kitchen with bar, master with walk-in closet. Large screen porch off of living room and private backyard. New roof in 2019. Quiet neighborhood convenient to downtown and schools. Close to Costco, Wal-Mart, Publix and many other retail and restaurants. Call for easy showings.

For open house information, contact Dale Adams, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336946)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2jVC_0cOy7G2r00

727 Sydney, Tallahassee, 32317

3 Beds 2 Baths | $304,965 | Townhouse | 1,619 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautifully designed Paired Home offers 3 BRM , 2 BA , 1619 sf single story w/ nicely appointed features, open floor plan, oversized island, ceiling step ups in Kit, FR and MBD, frameless shower enclosure in MBA, wood shelving in pantry and MBD closet, spacious laundry w/sink, oversized one car garage w/attic storage and nice rear porch perfect for entertaining. Feel free to stop by our model for more info on this or any of our other homes in beautiful Avery Park on Mahan. Currently under construction and expected to be completed in late fall. Photos are of previous model

For open house information, contact Randy Mullaly, Landmark Real Estate Company at 850-545-4438

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-330903)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tallahassee, FL
Business
Tallahassee, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Tallahassee, FL
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Real Estate Company#Restaurants#Hoa#Kenmore Appliances#Capital Circle
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
281
Followers
589
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy