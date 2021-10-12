Townhomes of Tallahassee: See what’s on the market

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Tallahassee’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Tallahassee, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

5028 Hampton Ridge, Tallahassee, 32311 2 Beds 2 Baths | $191,900 | Townhouse | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A beautiful community just minutes away from downtown, with all underground utilities. A perfect starter home or investment. This is Well maintained, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Town home in popular Hampton Creek boasts Large bedrooms, volume ceilings, screened back porch, Kenmore Appliances, walk-in-closets, Large open Kitchen with Bar ,light and bright space. Split Bedroom plan and 1 car Garage , Privacy fenced back yard and screened porch overlooking Green area open space This town home shows like new.This is a must see Home and great investment opportunity. Seller request closing to be set at the end of October. Shown by appointment only.

1410 Nena Hills, Tallahassee, 32304 4 Beds 4 Baths | $169,900 | Townhouse | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Spacious 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathroom townhouse on a quiet road with no through traffic. Over 1700 sq ft. Clean and ready to move in. Great investment potential. Wood vinyl and tile downstairs, carpeted bedrooms. Privacy fence. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Bar Seating. Open floor plan downstairs. Minutes from all the universities, Capital Circle, and downtown! Perfect for students, investors and first time homebuyers!

2592 Panther Creek, Tallahassee, 32308 2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Townhouse | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Under contract, but accepting backup offers. Move-in ready! Nice 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse with fireplace in Mahan/Buck Lake area. Many updates and remodeling in kitchen/baths and flooring throughout. Galley kitchen with bar, master with walk-in closet. Large screen porch off of living room and private backyard. New roof in 2019. Quiet neighborhood convenient to downtown and schools. Close to Costco, Wal-Mart, Publix and many other retail and restaurants. Call for easy showings.

727 Sydney, Tallahassee, 32317 3 Beds 2 Baths | $304,965 | Townhouse | 1,619 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautifully designed Paired Home offers 3 BRM , 2 BA , 1619 sf single story w/ nicely appointed features, open floor plan, oversized island, ceiling step ups in Kit, FR and MBD, frameless shower enclosure in MBA, wood shelving in pantry and MBD closet, spacious laundry w/sink, oversized one car garage w/attic storage and nice rear porch perfect for entertaining. Feel free to stop by our model for more info on this or any of our other homes in beautiful Avery Park on Mahan. Currently under construction and expected to be completed in late fall. Photos are of previous model

