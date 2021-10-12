House-hunt Greensboro: What’s on the market

(GREENSBORO, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Greensboro area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Greensboro listings:

7241 Burlington Road, Whitsett, 27377 5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,983 Square Feet | Built in 1883

Picturesque, serene setting located on Hwy 70 between Burlington & Greensboro. Built in 1883, this Victorian House was bought by the current owners in 1987 & addition was added. Main building is currently used as an office. Impeccable details, perfect opportunity for reno! Guest cottage has full bath & kitchenette. 3 buildings on 11.33 acres plus a beautiful garden. BA to confirm square footage and schools. *Price doesn't reflect adjoining parcel of 67 acres of vacant land which can be sold separately.*

For open house information, contact Addie Crouch, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU at 888-778-2276

4825 Old Julian Road, Julian, 27283 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 918 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Nice Ranch style home on 0.96 Acres near Greensboro. New LVP flooring, new granite tops, new dishwasher & refrigerator in kitchen, fresh paint, new light fixtures, updated bathroom, new HVAC and new roof. Both bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fan and WIC. Attached garage has 18.8ft x 12.0 ft unfinished bonus with permanent stairs. Exterior features front and rear deck, patio, fenced yard, 12ft x 20ft storage bldg with dog lot. Garage has propane gas heater; tank is leased. Convenient to Greensboro, Burlington and Asheboro.

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Central, Keller Williams Central at 336-227-4433

6478 Grogan Hill Road, Gibsonville, 27249 3 Beds 2 Baths | $377,575 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in None

The Dover offers an abundance of space with 3 bedrooms and a flex room. The open kitchen with extensive cabinetry and large island is in the center of the home with great sized walk in pantry. The dining and living areas are filled with windows adding to light and airy feel of this home. Inside the primary suite is a private bath with two separate vanities and a must-see walk-in closet. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

701 Walnut Crossing Drive, Whitsett, 27377 3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,570 Square Feet | Built in 2004

One level, split floor plan conveniently located between Burlington and Greensboro. Vaulted family room with fireplace and open dining room with french doors leading to back deck. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ensuite with soaking tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Updated flooring and appliances in kitchen.

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Central, Keller Williams Central at 336-227-4433