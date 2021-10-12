These houses are for sale in Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

3753 Maxwell Road, Toledo, 43613 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Look no further - this stately brick Hampton Park charmer welcomes you home! All the timeless classics like hardwood floors, breakfast nook and built-ins, combine here with modern amenities and style in all the right ways. You'll enjoy autumn evenings spent in the enclosed sunroom, overlooking the backyard. Full basement offers tons of additional storage along with finished bonus living space. This home has been meticulously maintained, and it shows!

1519 Addington Road, Toledo, 43607 4 Beds 1 Bath | $21,333 | Single Family Residence | 3,498 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Are you ready to get a great deal on a piece of real estate? This is an Online Only Foreclosure Auction - Price listed is the minimum bid. 4 BR / 2.00 BA Single Family Home w/ 1 Car Garage, containing 3,498 Sq Ft +/- built in 2007. Parcel number: 505734. Minimum Bid $ 21,333.33 Bidding begins on 6 Oct 2021 at 1PM EST ending on 13 Oct 2021 at 1PM EST. Contact Agent/Auctioneer from Bid URLs . This is a foreclosure situation. Property being offered by Private Selling Officer per the authorities granted in Ohio Revised Code 2329.152. Information available has come from public sources and is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Buyers should conduct their own due diligence before bidding. List Agent has not physically viewed the property. Due to the nature of the sale, interior inspections are not allowed. Cash sale only. No financing.

3657 Consear, Lambertville, 48144 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Here is a blank slate located in the Bedford School District! This brick 3 bed, 1.5 bath home is located on just over a half acre with private, fenced in back yard and deck! Home features include a family room with a wood burning fireplace located off the kitchen, and hardwood floors through most of the home. Half bath and laundry room are located with mechanicals in garage. Home sold As-Is, Where-Is. Home is not available for lease or land contract. Schedule your showing, bring your contractor and end up with the home of your dreams! BATVAI

3320 Warner Avenue, Toledo, 43615 2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,333 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Are you ready to get a great deal on a piece of real estate? This is an Online Only Foreclosure Auction - Price listed is the minimum bid. 2 BR / 1.00 BA Single Family Home w/ 1 Car Garage, containing 984 Sq Ft +/- built in 1952. Parcel number: 7834124. Minimum Bid $ 43,333.33 Bidding begins on 6 Oct 2021 at 1PM EST ending on 13 Oct 2021 at 1PM EST. Contact Agent/Auctioneer from Bid URLs . This is a foreclosure situation. Property being offered by Private Selling Officer per the authorities granted in Ohio Revised Code 2329.152. Information available has come from public sources and is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Buyers should conduct their own due diligence before bidding. List Agent has not physically viewed the property. Due to the nature of the sale, interior inspections are not allowed. Cash sale only. No financing.

