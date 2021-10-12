Check out these houses for sale in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lexington area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Lexington-curious, take a look at these listings today:

112 Forester Court, Nicholasville, 40356 4 Beds 3 Baths | $323,417 | Single Family Residence | 2,719 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Newbury Cross from the Trend Collection by Ball Homes, LLC.

For open house information, contact Deborah Meers, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179

517 Hollyhill Drive, Lexington, 40503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Southland neighborhood! Beautiful wood floors, updated bathrooms, covered and screened back porch and a awesome backyard! Lots of room in this 1824 sq ft ranch! Open kitchen and dining area are great for entertaining friends and family! Enjoy the fireplace on those cold winter nights! Fenced in yard for the pets and kids.....and a very soothing screened in back patio to enjoy the summer nights! Plenty of driveway space for numerous cars or a basketball goal! Do not miss this opportunity ! So much to do so close to the house!

For open house information, contact Scotty Floro, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121

872 Meadow Lane, Lexington, 40505 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1953

If you're looking for a home with character and charm then you've found a new home! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath could be a great first time home or an investment property . Nice fenced yard with a garden and a chicken coop for urban farming! Outbuilding being sold in AS-IS condition.

For open house information, contact Whitney Pannell, Team Pannell Real Estate at 859-806-7946

101 Longridge Drive, Nicholasville, 40356 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,180,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,503 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Custom Mike Kerwin home in the coveted Drakes Landing Subdivision!

For open house information, contact Whitney Durham, Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty at 859-268-0099