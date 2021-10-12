Fort Wayne-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fort Wayne, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Wayne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

821 Sutton Drive, Fort Wayne, 46804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Looking for spacious lot in a quiet neighborhood? Ansley Acres is one of Fort Wayne's best kept secret and is tucked away off Illinois Road and there's no HOA fees. This convenient location is just minutes away from Jefferson Point, Meijer, Menards, Walmart and I-69. Home brags of newer shingles on house, garage and outbuilding, some newer windows by Duhadway, 95% efficient furnace & CA 2012, newer yard light in front and back and Culligan water softener installed 10/2018. The interior is well taken care of... just needs a buyer that wants to update and make it their own. Property being sold "AS-IS", but home inspections are welcomed.

1406 Deveron Drive, New Haven, 46774 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Move-in ready 1372 Sq-Ft Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, a living room, and a family room. There is a large shaded back yard with a concrete patio and a full 6-ft privacy fence. The newer kitchen and older laundry appliances are all included: stainless refrigerator (2018), 5 burner gas range (2018), stackable washer-dryer. The home has updated windows, a remodeled kitchen, and updated bathrooms. The flooring and paint are only a few years old. The exterior doors are all newer than the home and seem to be in very nice shape. Nice home.

3927 Knightway Dr. Common, Fort Wayne, 46815 4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,726 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Come take a look at this beautiful home with many updates. Updates include newer HVAC system (6 years old), upgraded from baseboard heat. Newer windows have been added to this home. The primary bedroom has it's own private bathroom. The home has beautiful Spanish lace throughout on both levels. It's within minutes from shopping, biking and walking trails, schools, and restaurants.

9211 Sage Hill Drive, Fort Wayne, 46818 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 2021

// This home is under construction - estimated completion Fall/Winter 2021 ------ Listing photos are for example only and may show options/upgrades not included in listed house. // Heller Homes is proud to present the Alexa 2 floor plan in the Brand New Lone Oak neighborhood. This BRAND NEW 3 bed/2 bath VILLA home features 1534 SF over one spacious, OPEN, convenient level and finished 2-car garage in the highly desirable Southwest Allen County school district. 1-yr and 10-yr New Home Warranties and appliance allowance included in price! Beautiful stone and vinyl façade. 9-ft. ceilings in the Foyer, Great Room, Kitchen & Nook. Open plan from GR into the Gourmet Kitchen feat. abundant cabinetry, corner Walk-In-Pantry, 7' Kitchen Island with bar; Appliance Allowance included! The inviting Master bedroom features a private En-Suite and large Walk-In-Closet. Lots of windows let in plenty of natural light. Sitting on a full-sized, unfinished basement with a large window. Tons of potential! This Homes is a villa Convenient access to parks, schools, Jefferson Pointe, I-69.

