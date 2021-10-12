CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

House hunting? Check these Corpus Christi townhomes

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 8 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Corpus Christi, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jv61F_0cOy79x100

7701 Arshan, Corpus Christi, 78413

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre construction townhomes coming soon in King Crossing West. Large open living area and kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops with tiled backsplash, custom build cabinets, stainless appliances, nice size pantry and more...Master bedroom with tiled shower, double vanity sink with granite counter tops and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room, spacious 2 car garage, and a backyard with covered patio. Great area on the southside near shopping mall, Alamo cinema, HEB, Botanical Garden, hospital, restaurant, NASCC and school. The last 10 townhomes, Hurry and Reserve..

For open house information, contact Maria A. Cruz, Corpus Christi Realty Group at 361-992-8400

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wmZy_0cOy79x100

6220 Weber, Corpus Christi, 78413

2 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Townhouse | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Fantastic Town Home with Newly updated kitchen, Paint, Appliances and laminate wood flooring. Featuring 2 bedrooms up 2.5 baths, 1 half bath down and 2 car garage. All Bedrooms are very spacious. Big living room, Dining and Kitchen and private patio. Come take a look for yourself you will be glad you did

For open house information, contact Gloria Martinez, ATC Metro Properties at 361-851-8888

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCv6i_0cOy79x100

7417 Seal Beach Ct, Corpus Christi, 78414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,000 | Townhouse | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Built less than 1 Year ago, this beautiful one story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage and an open floor plan with coiffed ceilings! Spacious backyard and side yard for kids, pets and outdoor cookouts! Gas stovetop, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with double sinks, walk-in tiled shower and walk in closet in Master Bath. The utility room has cabinets and there is plenty of storage space. Located in a gated community and minutes from the CC Bay, Gulf, NAS, Hospitals and shopping!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Scott, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Ste at 361-992-9231

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7Tze_0cOy79x100

7705 Arshan, Corpus Christi, 78413

2 Beds 2 Baths | $217,000 | Townhouse | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre construction townhomes coming soon in King Crossing West. Large open living area and kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, nice size pantry and more... Master bedroom with tiled shower, double vanity sink with granite countertop, and nice size walk-in closet. Separate laundry room, spacious 2 car garage and a backyard with covered patio. Great area on the southside near shopping mall, Alamo cinema, HEB, Botanical garden, hospitals, restaurants, NASCC and school. The last 10 townhomes, HURRY and Reserve.

For open house information, contact Maria A. Cruz, Corpus Christi Realty Group at 361-992-8400

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC.

