Columbia, SC

Take a look at these Columbia townhomes on the market now

 8 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) If you’re on the market for a home in Columbia, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9hb3_0cOy77BZ00

1420 Cactus Avenue, Columbia, 29210

2 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great town home with lots of potential: Two options for a owner bedroom. Basement includes large closet/storage and full bath, with exterior access. Master upstairs has two closets. HOA covers, pool, outdoor maintenance, clubhouse, fishing in private pond, trash & water. Call now to make your appointment to view this great home!! Located only minutes from Costco, and only one exit from Harbison and great shopping.

For open house information, contact Veronica Kimble, Fort Jackson Realty LLC at 803-736-5711

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-521209)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JyGC_0cOy77BZ00

914 N Lucas Street, West Columbia, 29169

2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,700 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

No Regime Fee! Great location! Minutes from Downtown of Columbia and USC! Large living room with stone fireplace, formal dining room, fenced backyard with covered patio.

For open house information, contact Rita Marton, Landmark Resources LLC at 803-988-0097

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-526347)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1E0g_0cOy77BZ00

221 Blackhawk Terrace, West Columbia, 29169

4 Beds 5 Baths | $400,000 | Townhouse | 2,736 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Renovated townhome overlooks Saluda River! High-end finishes, crown molding, skylights, tile & real HWD (no carpet), high ceilings, surround sound wiring & architectural details galore. Storage/panic rm hidden behind bookcase in foyer. KIT: TV cubby, pull-out spice rack, DW & fridge w/cab facing, granite counters, 3-compartment sink, island w/bar, Thermador appl’s incl’ing 4 burner gas range w/grill & dbl ovens & warming drawer. Sunken gt rm. Sunrm w/mini split HVAC. Grill deck w/fire pit. DR: wet bar w/ice maker, wooden ceiling w/beams; comes w/Bose speakers, china cab & lg custom-made table w/chairs. Main level owners’ suite: vaulted ceiling, WI closet & 2 BAs. One has jetted tub/shower & marble vanity w/make-up area. The other has marble-top vanity w/tower cab, glass tiled WI shower. BR2, currently being used as Office #1, has vaulted ceiling. Guests using BR2 would use ½ BA & one of the owners’ showers. 2nd floor has office area & 2nd owner’s suite w/vaulted ceiling & WI closet. The BA has vaulted ceiling, WI shower w/river rock accents, granite topped vanity, built-in storage. All 3 showers in this home have multiple shower heads w/jets. Walkway/loft area opens onto a tiled deck. Basement area is accessible from the outside. The BR has a mini-split HVAC & barn door to ½ BA. Basement has living & KIT areas. Bar table conveys. Work bench inside the WI storage conveys, along w/Gamecock iron gate & extra fridge. 8 min from Lex Med Cr.

For open house information, contact Sallie Chester, EXIT Real Est Consultants at 803-358-0888

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-526690)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlgLI_0cOy77BZ00

4443 Bethel Church Road 17, Columbia, 29206

3 Beds 3 Baths | $75,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Back on market due to financing. Welcome Home to your Three story, 3BR/2.1BA Townhome in Forest Acres! Convenient to Downtown Columbia and Fort Jackson. Living room includes a cozy fireplace, Second level has 2 bedrooms with a shared balcony and a full bath. Master bedroom is on the third level and includes a sitting area and 2 closets. Tons of Storage. Clubhouse and community pool for hot summer days. HOA covers basic cable, water, sewer, trash and outside maintenance.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Shumpert, Yip Premier Real Estate LLC at 803-388-8798

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-518560)

