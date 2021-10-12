CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Home ownership in Richmond is within reach with townhouses like these

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 8 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) These Richmond townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Richmond, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x90ix_0cOy75Q700

7304 Birch Point Drive, Henrico, 23228

3 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Townhouse | 2,122 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This BEAUTIFUL 2-story townhome in the Glenside Woods Community is a must see! Step in the front door to find a foyer area & a formal DR w/a bay WNDW, tray ceiling w/CRWN MLDG & HDWD floors. The open area is ideal for entertaining & includes a eat-in kitchen w/white cabinets w/UPDATED fixtures, granite C/TOPs, DBL sink w/NEW disposal, NEW SS Whirlpool APPL, NEW faceplates, FRESH paint, 2X2 pantry & a dining area, a sun-filled Morning Room, all w/HDWD & a Berber carpeted LR w/a gas FP & C/FAN. The primary BDRM boasts French doors, ceiling fan, tray ceiling, 14X5 WIC & a large spa-like BA w/comfort height DBL VAN w/storage, 5X3 toilet closet, jetted tub, 5X3 easy-entry tiled shower w/UPGRADED shower head & a bench seat & C/TILE floor. BDRM 2 & BDRM 3, w/large WICs, C/FANs & plush carpet, share the 2X1 linen closet & the 8X5 hall BA w/single VAN, toilet, tub & shower. The backyard has SPECTACULAR LANDSCAPING, a 15X10 aggregate patio & a private wooded area behind the privacy fence. 21X10 ATT 1-car garage, NEW roof, Xfinity & Verizon capabilities & 2nd level laundry included in this meticulously cared for HM located close to the interstate w/quick access to Short Pump & Downtown RVA!

For open house information, contact Marc Austin Highfill, Exit First Realty at 804-527-3948

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2125610)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JttN_0cOy75Q700

2242 Cresthaven Court, Henrico, 23238

3 Beds 3 Baths | $224,995 | Townhouse | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome to 2422 Cresthaven Ct: a Beautifully Renovated Townhome located in Windsor Park. Enjoy Maintenace Free, Luxury living in West End Henrico. This elegant two-story brick townhome features fresh paint, chic light fixtures, and gorgeous LVP floors throughout. The entrance walks into a spacious corridor, allowing for a glimpse of the bright and airy home. The living room features crown molding, a ceiling fan, and a large bay window, allowing for lots of natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite countertops, and a ceiling fan. Seated in the rear is a large, picturesque door that overlooks the generous backyard, complete with a deck and privacy fence, perfect for grilling, get-togethers, or enjoying the afternoon sun. Upstairs is a sizeable Primary Bedroom with a Closet and Private Half Bath. Two additional bedrooms and a tastefully updated full bath complete the private level of this home. Assigned parking for your convenience, with designated guests parking available. Close to everything in Short Pump, including 288 and I-64. Enjoy shopping, dining, entertainment, and all the West End conveniences. Schedule your private tour today!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Johnson, United Real Estate Richmond at 804-359-9200

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2127982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qaafw_0cOy75Q700

5620 Riverside Heights Way, Richmond, 23225

3 Beds 3 Baths | $319,950 | Townhouse | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Your chance to elevate city living in the stunning maintenance free living community of Riverside Heights. Beautiful upscale finishes & upgrades in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome include: open concept 1st floor with hand scraped hardwood floor, crown molding, recessed lighting & interior louvered shutters throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen features granite counters, island, backsplash, pantry, island & raised bar seating, stainless steel appliances & separate dining area. True open, transitional living space. Turned hardwood staircase leads to primary bedroom suite with neutral carpet, paint, walk-in closet, private bath with tile shower & raised/dual sink vanity. Additional guest bedrooms both with neutral carpet, paint, ceiling fans & interior shutters. Laundry room central to bedrooms & guest bath ~ washer & dryer convey. Exterior features covered front porch, rear stamped paver patio, fenced backyard, irrigation, lush landscaping & for an added bonus....... a detached, 1-car garage for additional storage & parking. Minutes from all things RVA, Carytown & Pony Pasture! Exterior maintenance provided by association. This one is a stunner & will not disappoint!

For open house information, contact Shelbi Tabler, Coach House Realty LLC at 804-362-7985

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2121566)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abRAO_0cOy75Q700

2834 Ennismore Court, Chesterfield, 23224

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Townhouse | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to 2834 Ennismore Ct! You are going to LOVE having a maintenance free lifestyle with this townhome as all exterior maintenance is performed by the Community Association! As you enter you will immediately see the spacious Living Room. As you continue walking to the rear of the home, this is where you will find the Kitchen, Family Room/Dining Area, built-in Laundry Area and access to rear patio... which is perfect to entertain guests! The second floor has the nicely sized Primary Bedroom, that has a large bathroom with separate access to tub/toilet area. The additional bedrooms are also found on this floor. Freshly painted throughout the entire home AND brand new carpet on the stairs and second floor! All appliances convey along with the TV in the third bedroom. Additional features include energy efficient vinyl windows, wonderfully landscaped patio area, privacy fence and attached storage shed. Enjoy lounging poolside during the summer months at the community pool! Conveniently located near I-95, 195 and US-150. Schedule your showing today and maybe you will be the next one to enjoy the lifestyle and amenities of living in the Newberry Towne subdivision!

For open house information, contact Tom Doome, EXP Realty LLC at 804-729-5188

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2124845)

See more property details

Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
